Gingxana vows to join brother as champion in EC title clash

Oyisa Gingxana and Athi Klaas will vie for the EC title in Peddie on Sunday.

Oyisa Gingxana is determined to use his youth advantage to propel him to the provincial junior bantamweight title victory when he faces Athi Klaas at Peddie Extension Stadium in Ngqushwa on Sunday.

The tournament promoted by Last Born Promotions in association with the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, was originally slated for Ncumisa Kondlo Hall, but due to overwhelming demand it has since been moved to the stadium, where locals will gain free entrance.

Gingxana, from Braelyn in East London, will come up against his amateur rival, with whom he sparred as a junior before turning professional under Lonki Witbooi and making his debut in April 2024.

Klaas camp had intimated that they knew Gingxana due to the sparring sessions the Border Post boxer had with him as amateurs.

However, Witbooi dismissed the claim and insisted that Oyisa had changed drastically since his amateur days.

“If they think they will see the same Oyisa they sparred with as amateurs, they are in for a big surprise,” he said.

“Since training with me, Oyisa is a different kettle of fish altogether, and they will realise that during the fight.”

Gingxana is yet to taste a loss in three fights, though his lack of power has often been cited as his Achilles heel.

Witbooi admitted that Klaas, who has won all but one of his four fights by stoppages with a single loss, would be the bigger puncher of the two.

“We are not underestimating him at all; we know he can punch, but we have a plan to neutralise his strength.”

While decidedly inferior in power, Gingxana will have youth on his side, which he plans to use to great effect.

At 24, he is Klaas’ junior by six years, having been the more active, as his last fight was in August, when he outsmarted Athule Ncedani over four rounds.

Both boxers are chasing personal dreams, with Klaas fighting for his twin brother, Aviwe, who was forced to quit boxing due to a medical condition.

Gingxana is also vying to join his brother Hlumelo as a second provincial champion from the Braelyn area, aligning himself with the “Ihlumelo”-themed tournament as a good omen for his success.

LBP director Mla Tengimfene said dubbing the tournament as “Ihlumelo” was not geared towards favouring the Gingxana brothers.

“We decided to coin the tournament ‘Ihlumelo’ which translates to ‘development’, as all the boxers featured will develop into stars,” he said.

Already Hlumelo is predicting a victory for his younger brother to join him as champion, after he claimed the vacant provincial lightweight belt with a second-round stoppage of Aphiwe Magobiyane in Komani two weeks ago.

