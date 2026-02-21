Conrad keeps it cool as Proteas prepare for India blockbuster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rather than get caught up in the hype around Sunday’s keenly anticipated T20 World Cup clash with India — which has included comical reminders about choking — the Proteas have remained calm about the challenge that awaits them.

“We keep it real,” chirped Shukri Conrad. The preparation’s been the same. In between training, there’s been golf and padel and the only reaction to a TV advert run by local broadcasters featuring a South African fan “choking” on a cupcake has been laughter. “I saw it last night, it’s quite hilarious. It adds to what will be a special occasion on Sunday,” said the Proteas coach.

India will be favourites in front of an expected crowd of 130,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But Conrad feels his side have been battle-hardened after coming through a tough group, which included winning a double super over match with Afghanistan.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The South African Men’s selection panel has announced the 15-player squad for the outbound five-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand from 15 - 25 March.



Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain the side, which features… pic.twitter.com/xAhE9gNLjc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 20, 2026

“The Afghanistan game showed how closely matched the teams are. We had a really tough group to get through and now we have another tough group. You have to play the best at some stage. India is arguably the best T20 side in the world, there is no better time to come up against them.”

South Africa’s record against India since losing against them in the last T20 World Cup final is poor. They’ve won only two out of eight matches, and lost a series against them last year, in which India demonstrated their power with both bat and ball.

Those matches, however, count for nothing. “The pressure of a World Cup is different. You can tee off in bilateral series and play more freely; you can’t do that in a World Cup, there is a lot more at stake,” said Conrad.

India hasn’t been at its best in the tournament, with the USA, Pakistan and the Netherlands exposing some weaknesses. Off-spinners have had success against their batting line-up which features six left-handers in the top eight, while opener Abishek Sharma — ranked the top batter in the format before the tournament — has made three ducks in a row.

“They are an inexperienced side in World Cups. They are missing two huge players in Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma). We saw what their presence does for their one-day side. If we can put them under early pressure, then who knows,” said Conrad.

The pitch for Sunday’s match will be black soil-based, which is better for the seam bowlers, but also more conducive to shot-making, especially once the dew settles in the second innings. That makes the toss important, with the captain who wins it very likely to want to chase.

“It’s not a surprise for us,” Conrad remarked.

It may motivate the Proteas to use a seam-heavy attack, with Corbin Bosch likely to start ahead of George Linde. That will also mean some overs for Aiden Markram, though Conrad explained that would have been the case anyway, because of India’s left-hand-laden batting unit. “I’d be surprised if we don’t see Aiden bowl.”

The tournament is Conrad’s first as limited overs coach. Much like his players, he’s maintained an even keel throughout, though he admitted he was nervous during the group stages. “The group stages were the anxious bit for me, this is now the excitement. India and the West Indies have some of the most entertaining players in the world and that excites me,” he said.

After Sunday’s match, the Proteas will face the West Indies, also in Ahmedabad on Thursday, though notably, that match is a day fixture starting at 11am local time. They then travel to Delhi for a regional derby with the tournament’s surprise package Zimbabwe — another day game, where Zimbabwe’s spinners could be tricky to face.

*Meanwhile, 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena was called up to the Proteas squad for the five-match T20 Series in New Zealand next month.

The side will be led by Keshav Maharaj, with a host of players contracted to the IPL, including Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen being rested.

Mokoena, who impressed for the Paarl Royals in the SA20, is one of five uncapped players in the tour party. Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester and Eathan Bosch were also included in the group.

The series will start on March 15.

Proteas squad for NZ T20 Series 2026: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith.

TimesLIVE