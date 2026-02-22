All Blacks beat Sol Plaatje to open Varsity Shield account, Blues thrashed by Wits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There were contrasting results and emotions for the Eastern Cape-based institutions in the Varsity Shield at the weekend.

The University of Fort Hare Blues were thrashed 51-0 by Wits in Johannesburg, while the Walter Sisulu All Blacks cruised to a 48-22 victory against Northern Cape side Sol Plaatje University at the Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley.

The All Blacks delivered a gutsy performance, dominating with clinical scrums and a relentless maul that left the home side scrambling for answers.

They showed up with a clear game plan and masterminded one of the most dominant displays of front-foot rugby seen at the stadium.

From the eighth minute, WSU seized control as No 8 Sipho Hoboasch powered over from the back of a maul.

Asisipho Jim added a second try in the 15th minute, putting WSU firmly in charge at 14-0 over SPU.

Managaliso Zixhesha stepped forward to add more pressure on the home team with the third try in the 24th minute to make it 19-0.

SPU finally joined the party, scoring a spectacular try to bring the home crowd to their feet.

WSU replied instantly with two tries — first from its winger Ahlule Zokoza, who ran in under the posts, and then a brilliant maul from a lineout led to Zixhesha adding to his tally.

The All Blacks' next game is against the University of Western Cape on Friday while the Blues welcome NMU Madibaz.

The second half started off slowly, hooker Zixhesha claimed his hat-trick.

SPU finally brought some fire with tries from their winger Raees Sahabodien and star player Jaiden Faviers and they added to that with a power play try from Emile Noble.

However, the away team ended the contest with two late tries to seal the win.

A dominant first-half performance saw Wits seal their first win of the competition after thumping UFH at the Wits Stadium.

Playing in front of their home supporters for the first time this season, the Wits Blues were clinical in attack and used their forwards to bully UFH upfront.

The first half produced a whopping five tries, two of which were scored by flanker Liam Santos from the back of a rolling maul in the third and 18th minutes, respectively.

Scrumhalf Bryce Samuel also got his name on the scoresheet after some smart thinking around the ruck.

Hayden Munnery extended his side’s lead after they opted for a quick tap instead of converting.

That score took Wits to 22-0 after the first quarter before Jamaal Feldman barged over in the 27th minute to make it 29-0.

The visitors needed to respond in the second half, but instead it was Wits who had a bright start.

Lindani Dweba extended his side’s lead by 34 points after relentless pressure in their opponents’ half.

The electric centre sealed his brace shortly after to take his side’s lead to 39-0.

It was cruise control from there on. Santos completed his hat-trick before the hour mark.

Both teams were down to 14 men at some point after Santos and Mpho Ramahala were shown their marching orders for cynical play.

The hosts sealed the game with a try by the captain, Latica Nela, in the 66th minute after he was put through by Matthew Coetzee.

The All Blacks’ next game is against the University of Western Cape at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday while the Blues welcome NMU Madibaz in Dikeni. — Varsity Shield