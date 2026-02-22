Coach Manuel proud of Madibaz after runaway Shield victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madibaz centre Qurin Cupido on attack during his team’s Varsity Shield clash against UKZN in Gqeberha on Friday.

Delighted Madibaz coach David Manuel said he was proud of his team after they ran in 11 scintillating tries on their way to a crushing 60-32 win over UKZN in a Varsity Shield clash in Gqeberha on Friday.

After losing their opening match against CPUT, the Madibaz delivered a thrilling display of running rugby to get back on the winning track in front of a delighted crowd.

“In this game the guys reflected what the Madibaz want to be and our identity,” Manuel said.

“I am very proud of them for their performance against UKZN.”

Madibaz veteran Kyle Erasmus scored the home side’s first try of the day to put the Gqeberha team on the front foot early on in the encounter.

Not long afterwards, UKZN winger Lwanele Gaba darted in for his team’s first try from broken play.

Dewald Gerber gave the men from Nelson Mandela Bay the ascendancy again when he crossed the line seven minutes later.

His try was followed up by another five-pointer by skipper Eddie Kruger, who kept up the pressure on the visitors.

When star Madibaz loose forward Sean van Zijl dotted down in the 36th minute, the result looked to be beyond doubt.

UKZN, however, were having none of it and staged a brave fightback at the end of the second half.

Two minutes into added time, centre Frederick Malgas broke the Madibaz line to score.

The visitors then opted for a tap instead of a conversion and made it count when Abulele Bolotini went over.

Suddenly the game was back on again as the sides went into the tunnel at the break, with the Madibaz leading 24-15.

Unfortunately for UKZN, that was to be the last time they were able to put any real pressure on their hosts.

In the second half it became a try-fest for the team in blue.

While Malgas and replacement back Jovawn Visagie scored tries for UKZN, the Madibaz were simply too far ahead by that stage.

Scorers:

Madibaz 60: Tries: Sean van Zijl (2), Johan van Zyl (2), Kyle Erasmus, Dewald Gerber, Eddie Kruger, Mtika Oliphant, Luan Verster, Corne Cloete, Jaden Witbooi.

UKZN 32: Tries: Frederick Malgas (2), Jovawn Visagie (2), Abulele Bolotini, Lwanele Gaba.

Player of the Match: Sean van Zijl (Madibaz) — Additional reporting by Varsity Shield

