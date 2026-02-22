Fiery Lions forwards roar to pave way for win over Sharks — Van Rooyen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lions scrumhalf Morne van den Berg is tackled during his team’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

An improved display at scrum time coupled with an accurate lineout display provided a solid platform for the Lions when they beat the Sharks 34-22 in Johannesburg on Saturday, coach Ivan van Rooyen said.

After back-to-back wins over the Stormers in their previous two United Rugby Championship (URC) outings, the Sharks were brought back to earth by a determined Lions outfit at Ellis Park.

Van Rooyen said he was proud of his team, who bounced back in fine style after being thrashed 52-17 by the Bulls in their previous URC outing at Ellis Park.

“It was not the perfect performance, but we were clearly bitterly disappointed after the last performance against the Bulls, so to walk away with five points makes us really proud, really happy,” he said.

“I think we were a lot better and a lot more effective there [in the scrums].

“We had the ability to put them under a bit of pressure. I felt there were some really good solutions today [Saturday], so I’m really proud of the players.

“It’s obviously good for us to have this opportunity [to win the SA Shield], but a 110% focus will be on our process.”

Van Rooyen said his team must remain fully focused for their next match against the Stormers.

“The Stormers, after playing the Sharks twice, didn’t get the wins.

“We know how proud the Stormers are and the quality they have.

“If you’re not going to be 110% ready for the Stormers, then they can absolutely tear you apart.”

Lions captain Francke Horn said he was delighted his team had restored standards against the Sharks.

“We’re all proud men in the change room, and we know the performance against the Bulls wasn’t up to our standards,” he said.

“We just said that’s not what we want to stand for.

“We want to be a team that has energy, that has hunger and that plays a good brand of rugby. I think at stages today we really showed that.

“There are things to change and things to fix, but that’s every game.”

The Sharks’ coach, JP Pietersen, said a lack of consistency had cost the Sharks dearly at Ellis Park.

“It’s pretty poor if you look at our performance,” he said.

“We did some good stuff, but we can’t back it up.

“We defended well until then [a yellow card to scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse].

“But is it only the yellow card? I don’t think so.

“We had a kick-off, they put a little kick through, and the ball went through Aphelele Fassi’s legs.

“Those are controllables. If we gather that ball and go forward, it’s a different ball game.

“The way rugby works, you have to defend to get the ball back.

“When you get it back, you get territory, and from territory you must build pressure.

“We never did that. We never turned pressure into points. We were just absorbing pressure.”

Next up for the Sharks is a clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

“We’ll relook at what we can do better in our next game against the Bulls,” he said.

“How we can limit our soft errors and soft moments.

“The boys are hurting in the changing room.”

