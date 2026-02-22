Iinyathi dealt crushing defeat in title defence opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jorich van Schalkwyk from the CSA Emerging team was in sublime form against the Eastern Cape Iinyathi at Buffalo Park. Keeping watch is Iinyathi wicketkeeper Mncedisi Malika.

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi started their CSA One-Day Cup Division 2 title defence on a bad note as they suffered a thumping 83-run loss against the CSA Emerging XI at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday afternoon.

A magnificent hundred by Jorich van Schalkwyk stood firmly between the East London team and a victory on the day.

The 19-year-old from Bela Bela played the role of the Lone Ranger in the Emerging side’s innings earlier after they were asked to take first strike.

While wickets fell at the other end, the top-order batter scored a brilliant 142 off 143 balls, which included nine fours and four sixes, as the visitors posted 270 for seven.

The East London side failed to chase down their target of 271, eventually being bowled out for 187 in 46 overs.

Iinyathi started their pursuit shakily as their dangerous and often dependable opener Wian Ruthven was caught at mid-wicket by Bandile Mbatha for a duck off the bowling of JJ Basson in the second over.

The SA side’s bowling attack was consistent in targeting good lengths in the channel, and this made it difficult for the Iinyathi’s Nathan Roux and Lihle Sizani to score freely.

But they played some good cricket, constantly rotated strike, and ensured that the Emerging pace attack did not trap either of them at the same end for long periods of time.

They made it past the 50 mark just a few balls before the first powerplay ended.

But just when Iinyathi were finding momentum, Sizani had his stumps rattled by Ryall Julies for 25, leaving Iinyathi on 51/2 after 10 overs.

That wicket triggered a domino effect for Iinyathi in the wickets column as they lost Roux and Mncedisi Malika in the 11th over, bowled by Mbatha.

Roux mistimed to square leg and was caught by Mogamat Lagadien for 29 runs off 34 balls, while Malika was taken behind by Lethabo Phahlamohlaka for a golden duck, leaving the home side in a spot of bother at 55 for four.

Jason Niemand and Christiaan du Toit tried to reconstruct the innings for Iinyathi but could only manage to add 31 runs before Du Toit was trapped leg before wicket by Sipho Potsane for 21.

Niemand was also removed by Potsane for 24 to make it 109/6 after 28 overs.

Alindile Mhletywa (14), Chad Classen (1), Nico van Zyl (4) and Thando Ntini (49) were the last wickets to fall for Iinyathi.

Earlier, Iinyathi captain Roux won the toss and elected to bowl.

It took them 14 overs to make their first breakthrough and by then the SA side had laid a good foundation through Adnaan Lagadien and Van Schalkwyk.

Lagadien was eventually snatched at extra cover by Roux off Ntini for 28 runs.

Iinyathi introduced the spin of Kgaudi Molefe and that paid dividends immediately with the wicket of Steve Stolk (8) who was stumped by Malika trying to up the tempo.

David Teeger (2) had a short stay as he was caught and bowled by Mhletywa.

Paul James and Van Schalkwyk assembled a 128-run partnership in which James brought up his maiden half-century.

But the 19-year-old was run out by a direct hit from Niemand with seven overs left and the score on 209/4.

Van Schalkwyk then notched up his first List A century, beating his previous career best of 47.

Phahlamohlaka was yorked by Nico van Zyl for nine while Corne Botha (1) was dismissed by Classen.

Classen also accounted for Van Schalkwyk’s wicket at the end.

