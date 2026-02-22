Progress beat Park to move closer to clinching playoff berth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Progress centre Angelo Adams attempts to evade a tackle during his team's EC Super 14 club rugby clash against Park at Londt Park on Saturday.

Champions Progress moved closer to booking a berth in the EC Super 14 club rugby quarterfinals when they beat Park 19-7 at Londt Park on Saturday.

Thanks to wins over Trying Stars and Park in their opening two Group A pool matches, the Kariega side are well placed to earn a clash against a Border team in the knockout rounds.

Which four EP teams reach the knockouts will be decided when the final round of pool games are contested on Saturday.

Progress stormed into a 19-0 halftime lead at Londt Park against a home side who were slow out of the starting blocks.

However, Park showed plenty of fight in the second half to keep Progress scoreless and register seven points of their own.

Progress round off the group stage of the competition with a clash against Hankey Villagers on Saturday.

Progress will be determined to end with a win over Villagers to ensure they have momentum if they reach the knockout rounds.

All Saturday’s final group matches will be played at neutral venues, which have still to be decided by the organisers.

If an EP team reaches the final against a Border team, it has been decided that Border will host the game because the 2025 final was played in Gqeberha.

Star of Hope continued their impressive start when they ran out narrow 10-7 winners over Joubertina United in a hard-fought clash in KwaNobuhle.

In the opening round, a well-drilled Star of Hope side pulled off a thrilling 23-19 away win over Jeffreys Bay to set the scene for what could be a memorable season.

After kicking off their campaign with a win over Park, Hankey Villagers slumped to a 25-12 defeat against Trying Stars in Alexandria.

Jeffreys Bay’s hopes of making an impression in the Super 14 were dealt a blow when they slumped to a second defeat.

After losing 23-19 at home to Star of Hope in the first round, the Surfer Boys were beaten 22-15 by Brumbies in Makhanda on Saturday.

The 2025 EPRU Grand Challenge champions Gardens played beaten finalists Harlequins in a warm-up match at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

Both teams opted to withdraw from the Super 14 at the start of the 2025 season after a dispute over the payment of match fees.

In what proved to be a valuable hit-out, Harlequins emerged 20-7 winners over their archrivals, who fielded a young team missing key players.

Gardens are preparing for the The Saldanha Super 8 Easter tournament, where they will face Saldanha Bay, Naka Bulls, Hamiltons, Vredenburg, Hawston, Evergreens, and SK Walmers.

Harlequins will be representing EP at the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup in George from April 2 to 6.

Gardens, who lifted the coveted Patel trophy in 2025, will not be defending their title because they have opted to play at the Saldanha Super 8 tournament over the same time period.

Results:

EP: Group A: Park 7 Progress 19, Trying Stars 25 Hankey Villagers 12. Group B: Star of Hope 10 Joubertina United 7, Brumbies 22 Jeffreys Bay 15.

Border: Group A: Buffs 8 Young Leopards 18, Old Boys 12 Swallows 34. Group B: Komga United 3 EL Police 34, WSU Eagles 27 Fort Beaufort United 31.

Saturday’s EP fixtures (all matches at neutral venues):

Group A: 10am: Hankey Villagers vs Progress, 2pm: Trying Stars vs Park. Group B: Midday: Jeffreys Bay vs Joubertina United, Brumbies vs Star of Hope.

In a Pick n Pay Women’s Super League match, the EP Queens were beaten 21-12 by Free State Women in Bloemfontein.