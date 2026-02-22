Sweet 16 for East London record-breaker Birkett

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andy Birkett and Matt Fenn in action during the final day of the Dusi Canoe Marathon on Saturday.

East London’s Andy Birkett became the first man to win the Dusi Canoe Marathon 16 times on Saturday when he and Matt Fenn claimed the K2 title, while Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly were crowned women’s champions.

The day belonged to Euro Steel’s Birkett, who produced a vintage display with his younger protégé Fenn in the back of the boat.

The pair began the day with an advantage of more than six minutes, and they were flawless all the way to the ocean.

Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly were crowned women’s champions. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Birkett is now the most decorated paddler in the history of the race, surpassing the late Dusi King Graeme Pope-Ellis to notch up his 16th win in 17 years — a dominance and longevity not seen in many sporting codes.

Not only was it a 16th title, but it was just the second time that Birkett has won the Dusi twice with the same K2 partner.

His first two K2 wins came with Jason Graham and now 2024 and 2026 have been with training partner and friend Fenn.

“I get goosebumps thinking about it and he’s done something that no one has ever done and it’s so special to be a part of that,” Fenn said about Birkett’s achievement.

“I have appreciated the last three days of him keeping me in the boat!

“To be a two-time Dusi champion with Andy is very special, I never thought I would even be a one-time Dusi champion.”

Birkett has always shunned records and achievements, and he was at his humble best when reflecting on the race and what he and his partner achieved.

“If you get caught up in what you are trying to achieve and what you are trying to do, you forget to enjoy yourself,” Birkett said.

The last three days have been great. And hats off to Sbonelo (Khwela) and Msawe (Mtolo), they kept us honest and in a proper race for the first two days. — Andy Birkett

“That is ultimately why we are here, and I have thoroughly enjoyed the last three days with Matty, and it’s reignited the love for the race in me.

“The last three days have been great. And hats off to Sbonelo (Khwela) and Msawe (Mtolo), they kept us honest and in a proper race for the first two days,” he added.

The women’s race came down to the final few kilometres as Mackenzie and Hockly and Solms and Groenink played an intriguing game of cat and mouse throughout the stage.

Ultimately, it came down to the power of the marathon duo of Mackenzie and Hockly, who outsprinted Solms and Groenink to the line to claim a maiden K2 win.

“This is one that has eluded me for a while, and Saskia didn’t let me forget that the whole time on the flat water at the end today,” Mackenzie said.

“It was awesome having her in my boat, and she has been so strong over the past three days, and I loved racing with her.

“I can’t believe that it’s only Robyn’s (Groenink) second- or third-year paddling; she is an incredible athlete. Kudos to Abby (Solms) as well; she is such a star driver and an incredible competitor.

“Saskia and I had to dig really deep over the last three days; we couldn’t let up once and had to fight right to the line,” Mackenzie said.

Hockly, who competed in just her third Dusi this year, felt like it was the perfect three days of racing.

“To win the Dusi with my best friend is just a dream come true, and we paddle so well together.

“Any race that I do with Christie is so much fun. There’s positivity the whole way and only positive criticism if there is any.

• See final positions in sport results roundup.