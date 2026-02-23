Herholdt triumphs in Benoni powerboat thriller

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The second round of the South African Formula One Powerboat Championship exploded into life at the East Rand Speed Boat Club on Rynfield Dam in Benoni, Gauteng, on Saturday, delivering high drama, mechanical heartbreak and world-class racing.

When the spray settled and the engines fell silent, it was Morne Herholdt who stood tallest, but his road to victory was anything but smooth.

Heading into the weekend, Herholdt looked poised for a dominant showing.

However, disaster struck during Friday’s practice when he destroyed his preferred race propeller, a critical component in extracting maximum performance from his blisteringly fast F1 machine.

Forced to experiment with backup props, Herholdt struggled to find his rhythm and pace.

In a remarkable show of sportsmanship, reigning SA F1 champion Keagan Frankiewicz, currently sidelined with a back injury, stepped into the story.

Lending Herholdt a race propeller, Frankiewicz handed him a lifeline, and Herholdt grabbed it with both hands.

The result?

A scorching performance in the time trial to claim pole position, narrowly edging out the ever-competitive Michael Wessels.

From the drop of the green flag in heat one, it was clear the day would turn into a high-speed chess match at more than 200km/h.

Wessels piled on relentless pressure, probing every corner, looking for the smallest opening.

Lap after lap, the pair tore across the dam, separated by mere metres, the rooster tails of spray creating a wall of water behind them.

Despite Wessels’s fearless attempts, Herholdt drove an impressive, defensive race to snatch a hard-fought victory by the slimmest of margins.

Heat two delivered more of the same heart-stopping action. Wessels, determined to turn the tables, pushed to the absolute limit and had a few heart-in-mouth moments as he searched for a way through.

However, Herholdt again remained ice-cool under pressure, putting together a clinical 10-lap masterclass to complete a clean sweep of the heats.

Wessels followed home in second, with Nico Wessels securing third and impressive newcomer Kyle Merrington announcing his arrival with a strong fourth-place finish that earned him the coveted Eddie Lawrence Memorial Trophy that is presented to the F1 driver of the day.

Earlier in the day, the crowd gasped when Dylan Moolman suffered spectacular misfortune.

In a frightening high-speed incident, Moolman’s boat “kited” and launched into a dramatic backflip, landing heavily and sustaining significant damage.

Thankfully uninjured, Moolman was forced out for the remainder of the day, his weekend ending in disappointment.

Beyond the headline F1 battle, spectators were treated to a full programme of exhilarating racing.

The F30s, GT10s and GT15s delivered tight, competitive heats, while the thunderous hard-bottoms thrilled with raw power and aggressive racing lines.

Adding more spectacle were three classes of jet-ski competitors who lit up the dam with daring manoeuvres and close-quarter duels.

The next round is at Germiston Lake on March 28.

The class results were:

Jetski sport: 1 Jonathan Raulo, 2 Hendrik Lloyd, 3 Thea Frankiewicz

Jetski stand-up: 1 Jacques Thornton, 2 Thomas Campbell, 3 Valter de Jesus

Jetski sit-down: 1 Tristan Barham, 2 Jason Barham, 3 Rudi Strydom

GT10: 1 Ishan Arnold, 2 Tiffany Fourie, 3 Taylor Fourie

GT15: 1 Mia Snyman, 2 Nico Potgieter, 3 Robbie Oosterlaag

F30: 1 Jason Barham, 2 Jordan Allen, 3 Tristan Barham

Hard-bottoms: 1 Michael Fourie, 2 Raymond Heysteck, 3 Christo Gouws

F1: 1 Morne Herholdt, 2 Michael Wessels, 3 Nico Wessels

Click here to join The Herald’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

The Herald