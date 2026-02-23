Proteas to play Aussie Test at St George’s and Bangladesh ODI at Buffalo Park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quinton de Kock could feature for the Proteas in the ODI to be played against Bangladesh in East London.

The Eastern Cape will be treated to international cricket next season as Gqeberha and East London play host to the Proteas’ international matches against Australia and Bangladesh, respectively.

Buffalo Park in East London will stage the opening ODI of three against Bangladesh on December 1, while St George’s Park will be the host of the Proteas’ second Test against the Aussies starting on October 18.

The Test match in Gqeberha will form part of the reigning ICC World Test champions’ three-match Test series against the Baggy Greens.

Gqeberha fans last tasted the long format of the game in 2024, and it will also be the first time since the eventful 2018 series that the Aussies will visit Gqeberha for red-ball cricket.

The Proteas won that match by six wickets thanks to a 10-wicket haul by fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and a fine 126 by AB de Villiers.

Rabada is expected to be part of the series, which will be the return of the Aussies to South Africa after their ”sandpaper scandal”, which involved then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.

The other Tests will be played in Durban and Cape Town. There will also be a three-match ODI series as part of the tour.

Kagiso Rabada will probably be in the SA Test squad to face Australia at St George's Park in October. (Sameer Ali)

After being stripped of the Proteas-West Indies ODI in February due to logistics before the T20 World Cup, the East London faithful will finally get to see the team in action after three years.

The last time the Bangladeshi Tigers visited East London for an ODI was in 2017, when they lost by 200 runs.

In that game, Faf Du Plessis scored a brilliant 91, Quinton de Kock made 73, Aiden Markram 66, and Temba Bavuma contributed 48 to help the Proteas to 369.

De Kock, Markram, and Bavuma might return to EL for the game.

The season concludes with a three-match ODI series against England, beginning at Boland Park in Paarl on January 10 2027, with Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein hosting the remaining two ODIs on January 12 and 15.

The T20I series against England has been removed from this season’s calendar due to scheduling conflicts, and both parties are exploring opportunities to reschedule.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming three strong cricketing nations in Australia, Bangladesh, and England. These tours will undoubtedly draw fans from across the country to our stadiums.

“Next season carries significant importance for our Test and ODI teams. We have made a promising start to the new World Test Championship cycle, including a hard-fought 1-1 series draw against Pakistan and an impressive 2-0 victory over India, and we must continue to build on that momentum and strengthen our position on the WTC table.

“On the white-ball front, our focus remains firmly on building towards hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027. Every ODI series from here forms part of our preparation for that global event.”

