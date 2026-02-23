Sekhukhune keep Nedbank Cup title hopes alive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United celebrates scoring in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against the University of Pretoria at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on February 22, 2026

Sekhukhune United advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after their 1-0 victory over University of Pretoria at the Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

Babina Noko joined Casric Stars, TS Galaxy, Golden Arrows, AmaZulu, Durban City, Milford and Jacksa Spears in Monday’s quarterfinal draw to be held in Randburg at 7pm.

Coach Eric Tinkler revealed that one of their priorities was to go all the way and lift this title, which would be their first after coming close before losing to Orlando Pirates in the final three years ago.

After a weekend where Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates were eliminated, Babina Noko were looking to avoid any upset from the Motsepe Foundation Championship side (MFC).

AmaTuks’s dream of emulating their 2009 class, which reached the final of this competition, came to an end.

Sekhukhune will now feel they have a chance to win the title, especially with the big three Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates all eliminated.

Ba Bina Noko took control of the match and enjoyed possession, while AmaTuks, who are struggling in the MFC, were compact and opted to catch them on the counter.

Chances were far and few between in the opening half, with both sides struggling to create any scoring opportunities and having no shots on target.

Both teams upped the tempo in the second as they looked for the opener and Sekhukhune broke the ice through Vuyo Letlapa’s rocket outside the box to give AmaTuks keeper Tokollo Makgolane no chance 10 minutes from the restart.

The home side tried to find the equaliser and had their chances to do so, but failed to take them.

In other results on Sunday, Milford also advanced to the quarterfinal after beating KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Mkhambathi 3-0, while Jacksa Spears edged Vasco Da Gama 1-0 to also book their place in the last eight. — Sowetan