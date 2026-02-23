Stella Esbend’s Top 8 knockout fever hits North End Stadium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Athi Dawheti in action for ICC FC at the North End Stadium

The countdown is over, and the third edition of the Stella Jessie Esben Top 8 will explode into action at the North End Stadium in East London on Saturday and Sunday.

The stage is set for a football spectacle worthy of the occasion.

Eight of the association’s finest will battle it out for ultimate bragging rights.

Parkside United, Saints FC, Leeds United, 7de Laan FC, Imonti Community Club, Shakes 1 on 1 FC, St Johns FC, and XI Buffaloes FC will contest for honours.

It will be knockout football at its fiercest, with seasoned campaigners Parkside United and Saints FC leading the charge, and supporters are already talking about a potential derby showdown.

If the draw aligns, fireworks are expected, as these old warhorses of the competition, battle-tested and disciplined, are hungry for silverware.

But the new contenders in the association are prepared to just make up the numbers, and they will be studying their opponents, unlocking tactical doors, and throwing everything at the chase for the coveted title of Stella Jessie Esben Football Association Top 8 champions.

The atmosphere will be electric, and the tackles will no doubt fly in.

Adding further significance to the occasion will be the presence of Safa-BC vice president Mnyamezeli Bomeni, who will observe what promises to be a weekend of high-intensity and entertaining football.

