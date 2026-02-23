Sundowns coach sticks to his guns, vows to continue rotating squad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Defiant Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will continue rotating his squad for the remainder of the season, in which his side is chasing the Betway Premiership and Champions League.

The Brazilians were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaNdebele on Saturday where he made 10 changes to the team that beat Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.

Cardoso went into this match with an almost new line-up where midfielder Nuno Santos was the only player who started against Pirates.

This tinkering of the team has received stinging criticism from supporters.

He gave opportunities to Denis Onyango, Malibongewe Khoza, Kegan Johannes, Thato Sibiya, Miguel Reisinho, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Themba Zwane, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Peter Shalulile.

Regular players such as Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Tashreeq Matthews, Jayden Adams, Arthur Sales and Brayan León were either on the bench or not in the match-day squad.

“There is no possibility to have the core team, there is obviously intent to have a core but we cannot have it,” Cardoso said as the domestic cup drought continued from their last cup competition win in 2022.

“We lost Arthur Sales and according to your explanation he was part of the core group because he played against MC Alger and he got injured.

“We had to bring Nuno Santos for matches against Pirates and TS Galaxy.”

The wholesale changes affected Sundowns’ chemistry and undid the good work displayed in recent successive wins over MC Alger in the Champions League and against Pirates.

“It’s clear some of the boys we put in are not exactly on the same level,” Cardoso said.

“We had to play with the players without the best condition.

“Stability helps the team but it is achievable when you have capacity to help the boys in conditions.

“Let’s see how we are going to go from here until the end.”

Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic expected changes from Cardoso but not as many as 10.

“I saw before the game that he made 10 changes.

“There was only one player who started from the last match against Pirates.

“I was surprised because even at the highest level of quality players, it is not the same if you put 10 new players in the starting line-up.

“I watched their last two games against MC Alger and Pirates at the stadium and I saw a number of their players complaining about cramps.

“I expected to see some changes but not 10,” Beganovic said.

Sundowns must dust themselves off and move on as their gruelling schedule continues with a tricky trip to on-form and fifth-placed AmaZulu on Tuesday in Durban where they have a chance to move to the top of the log standings.

On the other hand, Galaxy only return to league action next weekend when they travel to Siwelele FC in Bloemfontein and their mission will be to consolidate their place in the top eight. — TimesLIVE