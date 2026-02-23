United’s Memorial Tournament brings rugby stars and rising talent together

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former SA captain Mandisa Williams, seen in action against Australia during the IRB Women's Rugby World Cup in 2014 in Paris, is one of the players who have left an indelible mark on United Rugby Football Club.

United Rugby Football Club will host its prestigious Memorial Tournament at the iconic IG Foster Stadium in East London from April 3-6.

The landmark event is positioned as a premier showcase for rugby development within previously disadvantaged communities, reaffirming the club’s commitment to transformation, inclusion and sustainable talent pathways.

The initiative also represents a strategic investment in the future of rugby across men’s, women’s and girls’ divisions.

A significant emphasis will be placed on the women’s game, with dedicated structures aimed at identifying, nurturing and accelerating emerging talent within the region.

The tournament convener for the local organising committee, Dr Clyde Adams, said the tournament aims to catalyse the production of future national representatives.

“The region has a proud history of producing elite players such as Mandisa Williams, the Hendricks brothers Jaden and Jordan, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi,” Adams said in a statement.

“The Memorial Tournament seeks to continue this legacy by creating meaningful exposure and competitive opportunities for the next generation of stars.

“In addition to competitive excellence, the tournament will honour legends who have passed on, recognising their invaluable contributions in shaping the club’s culture, value system and enduring commitment to excellence,” Adams said.

“This tribute underscores the club’s duty of care to its members and its responsibility to preserve the heritage of community rugby in the region.”

The invited teams include Wolves Sports Club, Newton (Fort Beaufort), United RFC, United Good Hope, Amatola Stars, Africans, RTC, Wailers Sports Club, Wolves RFC and Peace Makers, alongside selected girl school teams such as Ebenezer Majombozi HS, Mzamowethu Public School, Peace Makers Academy and King Dolphins Juniors.

Corporate and development partners have been approached, including the Women in Sport Trust Fund, to support the women’s division; as well as PepsiCo, Aquelle, Mobimed, Star Bakery, Integrity Funerals, Coke, SAB, Living Ball, Tacsure Brokers, Nexi Audio Visual, Bonz Investments, Flash and Link Sportswear.

“These partnerships reflect growing confidence in the tournament’s strategic value and community impact,” Adams said.

The trophies and divisions to be contested are:

Men’s division: IG Foster/Godfrey Symons Trophy

Women’s division: Mandisa Williams Trophy

U19 girls: Trophy to be announced. - DDC

