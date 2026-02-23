Xaba targets SA record at Run Your City Gqeberha 10K

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA star Glenrose Xaba, front, second from left, will take on a world-class field in the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday.

After a standout Absa Run Your City Series season that delivered three podium finishes, including two victories, Glenrose Xaba is eager to kick off her 10km campaign against a world-class field at the Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday.

Xaba, who represented South Africa at the World Cross Country Championships in the US in January after running only the second marathon of her career in December, admitted that while the 2025 season was highly productive, it was also demanding, necessitating a period of rest before she could begin preparations for the first of five Run Your City Series races this year.

“The body is feeling good,” Xaba said.

“After the World Cross Country Championships, the focus was on proper recovery, easy mileage, strength work and physio before building up intensity again.

“Training has been consistent, and I feel stronger and fresher each week, which is a good sign heading into the next races.”

Her next race in Nelson Mandela Bay is being touted as the fastest field ever assembled for a women’s 10km race in Africa, where the Boxer Athletics Club ace will carry local hopes against a talented field of East Africans, including sub-30-minute performer Brenda Jepchirchir and her compatriot Faith Cherono.

South Africa’s 10km record holder (31:12) counts herself fortunate to compete against athletes who will push her to her limits.

“Being part of such a strong field is exciting and motivating. When you line up against fast Kenyan athletes and other top runners, it pushes you to perform at your best. I see it as an opportunity to challenge myself and learn from competing at a very high level.”

It means Xaba, who claimed third place last year in 31:50 on a course she knows well, could become the first South African woman to break the 31-minute barrier.

“I have great memories from racing in Gqeberha last year and finishing on the podium. This time I want to improve on that performance.

“My target is to run a personal best and compete for the top positions again. If I execute my race plan well, I believe a strong result is possible.”

Stillwater Sports MD and series founder Michael Meyer highlighted the significance of Xaba’s return to the series and the excitement of welcoming a world-class field to Gqeberha.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to see Glenrose Xaba, South Africa’s 10km record holder, line up against world-class competitors such as Brenda Jepchirchir and Faith Cherono on home soil.

“What makes this moment more special is that Gqeberha will host the fastest women’s 10km field ever assembled on the African continent.

“We wish Glenrose the very best of luck and look forward to witnessing an exceptional performance in front of a passionate South African crowd.”

