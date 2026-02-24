Jobo eager to write next chapter of Madibaz rugby’s story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

During his time at the Madibaz campus in George, Siphe Jobo, centre, worked with rugby coaches Lusanda Mzingaye and Reg-Hack Muller. Picture:

Maintaining momentum into the 2026 season and beyond is the objective Siphesihle “James” Jobo circled on his to-do list the moment he took office as Madibaz Sport’s rugby manager in early February.

The Mandela University team reached the FNB Varsity Shield final last year before losing by the narrowest of margins to UJ in the ensuing promotion-relegation encounter.

After a two-and-a-half-year stint at the university’s George campus, there were several elements that piqued his interest in the position, but above all was his belief he would be a fit for the Madibaz rugby culture.

“It’s built on strong values over many years,” the 32-year-old, who is embracing his newfound role at the highest levels of varsity rugby, explained.

Jobo loves that the institution is progressive and performance-driven within a structured environment to allow student-athletes, coaches and technical staff to pursue excellence.

His responsibilities span a wide operational spectrum.

“These include club operations, logistics, compliance, budgeting, administration and student-athlete welfare,” he said.

Beyond administration, his vision is strategic.

Strengthening the club’s existing retention and recruitment systems is another bullet highlighted on his lengthy list. He also intends to expand community initiatives and foster stronger ties with alumni.

“Raising its profile and commercial viability also form part of my broader mandate, alongside safeguarding the values that define Madibaz rugby.”

Born in Gqeberha and raised in Kariega’s KwaNobuhle township, Jobo’s journey into sports administration is rooted in community, education and a passion for athlete development.

His story is one of steady personal growth, mentorship and a commitment to building structures that empower student-athletes.

Muir College, where he matriculated, played a big role in nurturing his academic and sporting interests.

He participated in cricket and rugby at school, codes that would later define his professional path.

Football was also ever-present during his formative years, reflecting the rich sporting culture of the community in which he grew up.

“Sport has always been central to my life,” Jobo, “James” to his colleagues, said.

“These experiences laid the foundation for my understanding of sport in a competitive sense and as a vehicle for social development and opportunity.”

He completed a diploma in sports administration before enrolling for postgraduate studies at Mandela University, a decision that would prove pivotal.

It put him on a collision course with former athletics manager Nellis Bothma, who played an important role in the early stages of his career.

“And still does today,” Jobo pointed out. “He shaped my career into what it is and I’ll always be grateful.”

Under his mentorship, Jobo developed the administrative and operational nous so crucial to high-performance sport.

This made him the natural candidate to step into Bothma’s sizeable shoes on the latter’s retirement in 2020.

He would later join the Eastern Cape Academy of Sport before linking up with the George campus in June 2023 to oversee football, netball, rugby and the fitness centre.

“The move was purely about growth. It was an opportunity to develop further as a sports administrator, and I grabbed it with both hands.”

With years of multi-code management experience behind him, Jobo is perfectly poised to write the next chapter of his and Madibaz’s rugby story. — Full Stop Communications

