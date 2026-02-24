Queen’s face early test at Graeme Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Queen's College lock Simbisiwe Vetman goes on a run against Grey High in their match last year. Queen's face an early test in 2026 when they face Nico Malan in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Rugby Festival in Makhanda on March 20.

Queen’s College, the standout rugby team in the Eastern Cape last year, face an early test of their credentials when they tackle the energetic Nico Malan outfit in the feature match on March 20 in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Rugby Festival in Makhanda.

The Komani side are one of six Border teams who will appear in one of the Eastern Cape’s showpiece schoolboy rugby occasions from March 19 to 21.

They will be well tested by the Humansdorp team, while there are a number of challenges for the remaining sides.

On the Friday, Dale will have to overcome the power play of the Brandwag forward pack, while Hudson Park face one of the Eastern Cape’s biggest tests against Grey High.

Port Rex take on Union High in an early game on Friday.

One of the most anticipated clashes on Saturday will be Selborne’s showdown with Gqeberha powerhouse Framesby, while Stirling and Cambridge will have their hands full against Daniel Pienaar and Kingswood, respectively.

Set against the backdrop of one of South Africa’s most traditional rugby schools, the annual gathering promises three days of high-quality action, fierce rivalries and the celebration of schoolboy camaraderie that has become synonymous with the event.

Founded in 1873, Graeme has long been a proud contributor to Eastern Cape rugby, and the festival has grown into a key fixture on the early-season calendar.

Each year it attracts leading rugby schools from the Eastern Cape, providing a platform for established stars and emerging talent to test themselves against top opposition.

The 2026 edition is expected to be no different.

With schools travelling from around the region, the festival offers an invaluable opportunity for teams to measure their pre-season preparations.

For coaches, it is a chance to fine-tune combinations and build squad depth. For players, it is an early statement of intent in front of peers, parents and talent scouts.

Importantly, the festival is about more than just results. While the matches are fiercely contested, the emphasis remains on sportsmanship, respect and the shared experience that defines school rugby in South Africa.

Over the years, the event has helped forge lasting relationships between schools and created memories that extend well beyond the final whistle.

Graeme’s first XV will enter the event eager to make a strong impression on home soil when they take on Marlow Agricultural in the festival finale on the Saturday.

Playing in front of a passionate Makhanda crowd always brings added expectation, but it also provides significant motivation. The home side will be keen to set the tone early and showcase the depth of talent coming through the ranks.

Spectators can expect a festival atmosphere throughout the weekend. With multiple fixtures scheduled across the age groups, there will be no shortage of action as junior and senior teams take to the field.

The format ensures a steady stream of matches, allowing supporters to settle in for a full day of rugby.

The festival also plays a vital role in the broader Eastern Cape rugby landscape. Such events contribute to the development pipeline by exposing young players to different styles of play and higher levels of intensity. In doing so, they help prepare the next generation for provincial and, potentially, national honours.

As anticipation builds, excitement is spreading through school corridors and rugby communities alike. When the first whistle blows in 2026, it will again usher in a celebration of schoolboy rugby tradition, pride and passion.

The first team matches will be played on the Somerset Field, while age-group games will take place on the Marais fields.

Thursday will be taken up by an U13 festival, with matches taking place on the Somerset and Marais A and B fields.

The first team programme on Somerset Field is:

Friday, March 20

9am: Mzansi Academy v PJ Olivier; 10.15: Woodridge v Mary Waters; 11.30: Port Rex Tech v Union High; 12.45: Dale v Brandwag; 2pm: Grey High v Hudson Park; 3.15: Queen’s v Nico Malan

Saturday, March 21

8.30am: Port Alfred v Ndzondelelo; 9.45: Otto du Plessis v Muir; 11am: Daniel Pienaar v Stirling; 12.15: Kingswood v Cambridge; 1.30: Selborne v Framesby; 2.45: St Andrew’s v Pearson; 4pm: Graeme v Marlow Agricultural