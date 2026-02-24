WSU’s Nombakuse earns second Bok camp call-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lithalethu Nombakuse sprints for the tryline while playing for Eastern Province in a U20 women’s tournament match against Limpopo Blue Bulls at Queens High School in Johannesburg on October 6, 2025

Fourth-year Walter Sisulu University student Lithalethu Nombakuse has again received an invitation to be part of the Springbok Women’s senior team alignment camp.

Nombakuse got her first invitation to join the women’s senior team in November 2025.

“It was a very special moment for me because it showed that my hard work was being recognised,” Nombakuse, 20, said.

“At my age, this invitation means everything.

“I only started playing rugby in 2023, so to already be getting national recognition shows that growth is possible in a short space of time if you stay disciplined and committed.

“It motivates me to push even harder.

“This year, I was also invited to attend the SA 7s training camp, which is another huge step forward in my career,” the winger said.

Nombakuse, who is originally from Gqeberha, started playing rugby in 2023 at the age of 17.

“It was during my first year at Walter Sisulu University. What began as a new challenge quickly became a passion.”

She has since gone on to represent the institution in several competitions.

Nombakuse has also seen herself represent the U20 Border Rugby Union and, more recently, U20 Eastern Province Rugby Union.

“My performances there led to me being scouted by the SA coach, which completely changed the trajectory of my career.”

Nombakuse has reflected that her second invitation proves to her that the first one was not a fluke

“This invitation shows that the first invitation wasn’t luck.

“It tells me that the coaches see potential, but it also challenges me to keep raising my standards.

“I don’t just want to attend camps. I want to compete and earn my place.”

Despite making a name for herself on the rugby field, Nombakuse says she tries to make time for her studies.

She is doing her final year in a bachelor of education (Foundation Phase).

“Balancing school and rugby requires discipline and planning.

“I make sure I attend training at least two days a week and use the other days to focus on my academics.

“It’s not always easy, but staying organised helps me manage both responsibilities.”

Nombakuse credits Springbok Aphiwe Ngwevu, who hails from East London, with helping her adapt to the pressure during the camps.

“She [Ngwevu] made sure I felt comfortable and supported me in that environment.

“What meant the most to me was that she even told me I could text her anytime if I needed help or had questions.

“Having someone from the Eastern Cape who is willing to guide and uplift others makes a big difference, especially as a young player trying to find your feet at that level,” she said.

She describes the support as overwhelming and motivating.

“My teammates have been proud and supportive.

“My family are very happy because they’ve seen the hard work behind the scenes.

“Their support pushes me to stay grounded and keep working hard.”

Her main goal in the next two years is to solidify her name in the senior squad and start collecting caps.

“Being invited to camps is a big opportunity, but now I want to turn those chances into consistent performance and selection.

“I want to keep improving physically and mentally, establish myself in the system, and make a real impact for my province and country.”

