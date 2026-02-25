Chippa aim to notch fourth straight league victory when they face Arrows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malebogo Modise of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Siwelele at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on November 29, 2025

Chippa United left-back Malebogo Modise says the team have crafted a specific strategy to overcome Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

The Gqeberha team are aiming to notch their fourth straight league victory over the Arrows, but are aware that this time it will not be that easy to gain any points against Abafana Bes’thende.

“As we all know, Arrows are doing well right now, and they are a very good team with hard-working players,” Modise said.

“However, we just have to focus on ourselves, on our game plan, and on our work. I think we will do well.”

The Chilli Boys struggled to accumulate points in the Betway Premiership’s opening stretch, which left them rooted in 16th place on the log.

Only after Luc Eymael was replaced as coach by Vusumuzi Vilakazi did the team begin to show improvement.

In their most recent league game, Chippa defeated Richards Bay 3-0 at the Buffalo City Stadium, recording their third consecutive victory under Vilakazi’s watch, but only the team’s fourth league victory of the season after 18 matches.

Chippa are now 12th on the log with 18 points.

“It was a rough first round for us. I mean, changing coaches, I would say, every two games.

“For players, it was difficult because every coach has his own philosophy of what he wants his players to do on the field,” Modise said.

“We had been struggling to score goals. We had been defending well, but we were struggling to get a goal.

“However, it’s something that we worked on during the break.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player applauded the coaches for their continuous motivation and belief.

“We have been working hard at training. We have been working on the things that we think we didn’t do right in the first round of the league.

“The coach has been boosting our confidence, telling us to score.

“We have been struggling to score, so it’s something that we are doing right now.

“We were 16th on the log for a very long time, and it’s something that is not nice.

“We needed each other to be united and fight for each other. I think that has been working very well for us.”

