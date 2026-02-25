Tributes pour in for beloved Border rugby stalwart ‘Sis Thoz’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of the Border rugby fraternity will gather at the East London City Hall on Monday for a memorial service to pay their last respects to the union’s fallen stalwart, Thozama “Sis Thoz” Mtya.

Mtya died on Tuesday last week, aged 60.

Born in Kwelera, she was known for her decades-long advocacy for the rights of rugby players in the Border region.

Mtya was at the forefront of those who fought tooth and nail to have rugby activity return to the region when the union was put under administration.

“Let the players play; they have not done anything. Deal with the executive,” was her motto at the time.

At club rugby level, she was known for her support of Mdantsane team Swallows, where the likes of Makazole Mapimpi played.

She would open her home to players travelling from far afield to enable them to settle into the team’s environment.

Her older brother, former Springbok Thobile Mtya, said the family had lost a pillar of strength.

He said his sister’s love for rugby started in 1977, when she went to games to support him when he was playing.

“I started playing rugby in 1977 and then joined Swallows in 1982,” Thobile said.

“She was vital in my development as a player and would advise me. You would feel her presence when she was watching the game.

“Her motivation for us was tremendous, especially when we played our rivals, Winter Rose. She was like an agent and took all the guys from the villages close to Mdantsane and convinced them to play for Swallows.

She was among the reasons they did well for years because the players from different generations in the club did not worry much about off-the-field stuff; they knew she was always there. — Zuko Matyeshana, Swallows president

“Hence, the club managed to be the champions of Border. She played a key role in the election of the six presidents of Border.

“She also played a key part in the formation of the Border women’s team because she was the one who assembled the majority of the first group of women players.”

Swallows president Zuko Matyeshana said: “I’ve known Sis Thoz from the late 80s.

“She loved and adored Swallows. Some of the players stayed with her for free.

“She was among the reasons they did well for years because the players from different generations in the club did not worry much about off-the-field stuff; they knew she was always there.”

The Border Rugby Union said: “Mamnkabane [Mtya] was more than a supporter of the game; she was a champion of grassroots rugby and a firm believer in the power of sport to uplift and empower young people, particularly within disadvantaged communities.

“Her commitment, humility and dedication to development left a lasting impact on many lives.

“Her passing is a significant loss to the rugby fraternity, the broader community and all who had the privilege of working alongside her.

“May her legacy continue to live on through the growth and development of rugby in our region.”

Monday’s memorial service will start at 1pm.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch