Algoa Motorsport Club season revs into high gear

Elan Buchman, in his lightning-fast Vaperite VW SuperPolo, will be in action at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday

The wait is over as the smell of racing fuel, the scream of engines and the pulse of competition return tomorrow at the Algoa Motorsport Club (AMSC) Regional Championship at the Aldo Scribante Raceway.

Round one traditionally sets the tone for the season and 2026 promises fireworks from the very first green light.

While a handful of regular competitors will be absent, the grid will be boosted by an exciting wave of new drivers stepping up to main circuit racing, hungry to make their mark.

One of the most heartwarming stories of the weekend belongs to East London’s Tyler Stephen, who celebrates his 16th birthday today by making his Scribante debut.

The grandson of well-known former Delta Motorsport driver Neil Stephen, Tyler takes the wheel of a VW Golf in the fiercely competitive regional modified saloon class.

His team burnt the midnight oil at the circuit this week ironing out last-minute niggles, determined to give the youngster the best possible platform for his debut.

The Street & Fine class also welcomes fresh talent.

Kaylee O’Brien lines up in her VW Golf, Tania Wagner brings her VW Polo to the fight, and Sandon Lliffe will pilot a Toyota Corolla — each eager to trade nerves for throttle and announce their arrival in style.

The ever-popular Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge has undergone exciting rule amendments, now allowing turbocharged machinery into the mix, a move that is sure to raise both performance and adrenaline levels.

Western Cape brothers Andrew and Charles Honeywill make the trip with their immaculate Porsche 944s, while crowd favourite Winston “Pikkie” Marais returns in a classic Ford Anglia, a car that blends nostalgia with fearless commitment.

Adding further flavour to the grid, Syd Lippstreu (Toyota Celica) and Alwyn Kretzmann (Lotus 7) join the retro-classic category. With their delayed start behind the main field, fans can expect a spectacular chase as these machines carve their way forward in pursuit of the pack.

The largest field of the day belongs to the thunderous modified saloons, boasting an impressive 19-car grid.

Defending champion Timothy Ball begins his title defence in the ever-potent BMW 328ti, knowing full well that the hunters are circling.

Among them is ex-East Londoner Eckhart Schoenknecht, now armed with an Ehad Fuel Equipment-backed Toyota Altezza and determined to shake up the established order.

And then there’s the battle within the battle — the lightning-fast VW SuperPolo brigade. Elan Buchman, Kelsey Davidson and Ian Riddle are set to resume their thrilling rivalry, a contest that has become a firm fan favourite thanks to its wheel-to-wheel intensity and razor-thin margins.

On two wheels, the action will be just as fierce.

Zander Taljaard arrives brimming with confidence after a recent victory at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town, where he showcased blistering pace on his 600cc Suzuki GSXR.

But victory is never guaranteed.

Standing in his way is 2025 champion Ruan van Zyl, along with hard-charging Worcester rider Hennie Schelhase, a trio who promise handlebar-to-handlebar drama.

Racing gets under way at 10.15am, with a full programme featuring AMSC motorcycles, Street & Fine cars, Coastal Challenge, retro classics, EP regional saloons and the crowd-pleasing Ingco 45-Minute Endurance race bringing the curtain down on what is sure to be a dramatic finale.

With fresh faces, returning champions, new regulations and championship ambitions already on the line, round one is far more than just the start of a season — it’s the ignition of a campaign that promises speed, rivalry and unforgettable moments.

