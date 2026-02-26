Border’s Eastern Cape Super 14 quarterfinals puzzle comes to life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marlon Dzingwa from Buffs in action against the Young Leopards during the Eastern Cape Super 14 clash at Baysville School of Skills

There will be all to play for when Border clubs contest the last group stage round of the Eastern Cape Super 14 at two venues on Saturday.

The Walter Sisulu University Eagles, Fort Beaufort United and Komga United will fight it out for the last Border quarterfinal spot.

Though East London Police, Swallows and Young Leopards have already secured a place in the last eight, they will want to finish at the top of the conferences and get home-ground advantage for the playoffs.

FB United have seven points, Komga have four, with the Eagles on two in Conference B.

Four matches will be played at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium and the Baysville School of Skills on Saturday.

The Eagles and Komga United game is at Sisa (1pm).

The maths is simple for Komga. They must get a bonus point win, which will move them to nine points, and hope that FB United lose against EL Police across town at Baysville later in a 3pm kickoff.

For the winless Eagles to have any chance of proceeding to the knockout stages, they have to win by a bonus point over Komga, as well as hope that FB United do not get a draw or losing bonus point.

A convincing win over Komga for the tournament’s debutants will move them to eight points.

FB United will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat against unbeaten EL Police.

It will be a tough task for 2025 runners-up United, as Police are the most clinical offensively in the tournament.

In both the Eastern Province and Border conferences, they are the leading team in the points difference column with 52 points.

The game will be crucial for Police, as should they lose to FB United, they would be dethroned as the top team in Conference B, meaning that for the quarters, they would have to travel to EP.

The top-seeded teams in EP and Border will secure home advantage.

The top teams in Conference A, Swallows and Young Leopards, will be duelling for home quarters spots at Sisa Dukashe (3pm).

Swallows have 10 points, and Leopards have nine. The winner will face an EP team in Mdantsane or in Ducats.

Buffs and Old Boys will play a curtain-raiser at Baysville (1pm).

The game will be a dead rubber, as both teams cannot proceed to the quarterfinals.

But nonetheless, it is a big game between the rivals.

EP fixtures will see Trying Stars play Park, while Jeffreys Bay are against Joubertina United at Central Field in Kariega.

At Londt Park, Hankey Villagers will take on defending champions Progress, and Brumbies are up against Star of Hope.

