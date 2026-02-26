Highbury’s Dudula eyes a comeback in Gomora encounter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury’s Siyabonga Dudula is back to full fitness and is hoping for game time after a two-month absence when they play Gomora at NMU in a Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at the NMU Madibaz Stadium on Friday (3pm).

The 31-year-old is hoping to make his comeback when the Yellow Nation take the field in search of a long-awaited win.

“Unfortunately, I got hurt when we were coming back from the break in December, so I have been out since then,” Dudula stated.

“I’ve been sidelined for nearly two months.

“I’ve been missing the game a lot, but I’m fully recovered now. I feel good, I feel ready and I am very hungry for the game.”

The Gqeberha club has failed to win a Motsepe Foundation Championship league fixture in eight consecutive matches.

In those eight games, the Yellow Nation only managed to score once, in a 2-1 loss to Lerumo Lions.

Highbury’s last victory was in November against Upington United.

They have slid to 12th on the log with 20 points from 18 matches.

“We have been unlucky in the past games, but if you look at the way we have been performing and the way we have played these past games, we have played really well as a team.

“But the unfortunate part is that we are not putting the ball in the back of the net.

“The good thing also is that we have gone back to the drawing board, and we are really working hard at training. Our coaches have been doing some extra work with our attacking line and the midfielders in terms of polishing the technique and polishing the scoring.

“So, it’s looking very positive from what we have been doing, and the guys are looking sharp. Hopefully it’s going to rain goals on Friday.”

The former Venda FC midfielder said the coaches have also been working with the defence to ensure they have a solid back line.

“In our league, if you just score a single goal, the game is finished. So, we really need to make sure that we don’t concede.

“This is a very important game for us, given that we have not been winning the past games.

“So, it’s very important to bring back the confidence. We must win this game to boost the morale of the team.

“It’s important that we don’t allow Gomora to take six points from us this season because previously they beat us 1-0 on their home ground.”

