Eastern Cape hosts traditional horse racing in Dutywa on Saturday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Bomela A/A Race Grounds in Dutywa will host the Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture's traditional horse racing event on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture will host a traditional horse racing event at the Bomela A/A Race Grounds in Dutywa on Saturday.

The department’s spokesperson, Andile Nduna, said: “This event forms part of the department’s broader commitment to rural sport development, youth participation, and the preservation and formalisation of indigenous sporting codes.”

The races form part of efforts by DSRAC to preserve indigenous sport, promote rural tourism and stimulate local economic development through heritage-based initiatives.

“Beyond sport, traditional horse racing sustains livelihoods, encourages local entrepreneurship, and strengthens social cohesion,” said Nduna.

In the last decade, DSRAC has partnered with several municipalities like Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi and Buffalo City to support traditional horse racing.

Traditional horse racing differs from the more known mainstream horse racing in the sense that the latter is highly regulated.

The rules and the structure of traditional horse racing are often adapted from local traditions and historical practices.

Traditional horse racing engages community participation and cultural expression.

Races are open to horses within the six participating districts, like Amathole, Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo.

Indigenous horse breeds are expected to compete in the races on Saturday.

Umphalo (thoroughbreds) and Umhambo (indigenous horses) are the two most prominent breeds used in the Eastern Cape.

Umhambo horses are particularly recognised for their distinctive racing style, which is regarded as the ‘triple’, which is a fast, rhythmic trot.

The Bomela event facility was developed by the late Mthetheleli Ngumbela.

The grounds are equipped with essential infrastructure, including grandstands and starting gates.

“Its standards and available equipment have made it a suitable venue for hosting provincial events,” Nduna said.

“While nearly all six districts have their own racing tracks, the department’s long-term objective is to rotate hosting responsibilities among districts to ensure equitable economic benefit and rural development impact across the province.”

Nduna added that the department’s support aims to formalise and strengthen what can be termed a growing “traditional equine industry.”

This includes improving veterinary services and promoting safer and more professional event management practices.

R110 000 has been allocated by DSRAC for the 2025/2026 financial year towards traditional horse racing support in the province.

“Allocation per racing category is determined in consultation with Eastern Cape Horse Racing’s structure to ensure fairness and alignment with industry needs.

“Horse welfare remains a priority. Horses compete within structured age categories to ensure fair competition and safety.”

“Collectively, this event represents a deliberate step towards institutionalising and elevating traditional horse rracing whilepreserving its authenticity, cultural heritage, and community-driven character.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch