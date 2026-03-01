Gamrose engineer another upset win; PECC collect full points

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hollywoodbets PECC seamer Cayden Wilson bowls during the NMB Premier League club cricket fixture against Heatherbank at St George's Park B on Sunday

Gamrose pulled off another giant-killing act by beating Madibaz 1 by 10 runs on the DLS Method in their NMB Premier League club cricket fixture at the Madibaz B field on Sunday.

A week after downing defending champions Hollywoodbets PECC, Gamrose repeated the dose to claim a rare victory over the students in a rain-affected match.

Gamrose batted first, scoring a decent 241 for eight with half-centuries from Clewin Brown and Jermaine Titus.

Madibaz 1 only managed to face 25 overs, reaching 110 for four before rain ended the proceedings.

The summarised scores for the weekend were:

Saturday

Heatherbank vs Old Grey, at Heatherbank

Heatherbank 77 in 17.5 overs (Kyran van Rooyen 41, Ofie Howard 17; Sadique Patel 4/4, Nathaniel Howard 4/3, Gift Kwatsha 2/21). Old Grey 78/4 in 20.5 overs (Tristan du Randt 23no, Robert Ferreira 19, Sadique Patel 15; Eugene Barnard 2/45) Old Grey won by six wickets

Northern Cavaliers vs United Brothers, at Adcock Stadium

United Brothers 236 in 42.3 overs (Wonga Ngweye 49, Thandolwethu Mnyaka 48no, Siya Magenge 45; Micheal Marais 3/49, Reghardt Kemp 2/50). Northern Cavaliers 142 in 42.3 overs (Enzo Esau 33, Michael Felix 20; Akhona Ntlanjeni 2/28, Onosizo Ntinga 2/29). United Brothers won by 94 runs

Madibaz 1 vs Jendamark United, at NMU C

Madibaz1 238/6 in 50 overs (Divan Behrans 71, Jayden Groenewald 52, Cormay van der Watt 41; Luvo Zigoxo 2/52). Jendamark United 81 in 17.2 overs (Sinethemba Tshomela 32; Esa Gangat 3/10, Likhona Gcora 3/19, Tristan Grundling 3/19). Madibaz 1 won by 157 runs

Hollywoodbets PECC vs Helenvale, at St George’s Park B

Helenvale forfeited the match. PECC awarded the points

Sunday

Hollywoodbets PECC vs Heatherbank, at St George’s Park B

Heatherbank 136 in 45.1 overs (Mondre Ruiters 40, Kyran van Rooyen 21; Cayden Wilson 3/43, Corne Gerber 3/21, Aveshan Moodaley 3/22). PECC 139/4 in 18.5 overs (Jade Smith 73no, Corner Gerber 22; Jordan Collier 2/33). PECC won by six wickets

Union Uitenhage vs Motherwell, at Daniel Pienaar

Union Uitenhage 150 in 33.4 overs (Sachin Coetzee 34, Hanif Mohamed 30, Cameron Williams 22; Sibulele Sibunzana 4/24, Akhona Ratyana 2/17). Motherwell 151/5 in 30.1 overs (Sibulele Sibunzana 59, Josh Wabani 32, Akhona Ratyana 23; Jadwyn Cona 3/56). Motherwell won by five wickets.

Madibaz 2 vs Jendamark United, at NMU Oval

Jendamark United 303/5 in 50 overs (Modiri Litheko 112, Sinethemba Tshomela 81, Owam Malika 52; Callum du Plessis 2/30). Madibaz 2 115/6 in 26 overs (Logan Fleetwood 32no, Ariston Jewnarain 24; Thando Mnyanda 3/43, Siphamandla Dapo 2/39). United won by 69 runs (DLS)

Madibaz 1 vs Gamrose, at NMU C

Gamrose 241/8 in 50 overs (Clewin Brown 58, Beldrick Hendricks, Irfan Hoosen 31, Jermaine Titus 52; Ian Baard 2/36, Tristan Grundling 3/41, Hamza Khan 3/45). Madibaz 1 110/4 in 25 overs (Divan Behrans 20, Jayden Groenewald 29; Xander Elkington 20; Dinavian Sinyani 2/22). Gamrose won by 10 runs (DLS)

