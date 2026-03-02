Drama-filled season opener rocks Aldo Scribante Raceway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pikkie Marais lost control of his Ford Anglia and rolled in dramatic style at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday. Marais walked away unharmed.

Algoa Motorsport Club’s season spectacularly roared into life at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, delivering high drama, breathtaking battles, and edge-of-the-seat action from the first session.

The biggest talking point of the day came during the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars when Winston “Pikkie” Marais suffered a terrifying roll on the main straight.

The popular racer lost control of his beautifully prepared Ford Anglia as he powered onto the straight, sending the car into a dramatic tumble that brought the crowd to stunned silence.

In a testament to modern safety standards and the strength of the car’s roll cage, Marais miraculously climbed out of the wreckage, shaken but uninjured.

Marshals and medical crews responded instantly, and the relieved applause from the spectators said it all. Motorsport can be unforgiving, but on this occasion safety equipment did its job perfectly.

Once the racing resumed, the action was relentless as Nick Davidson stamped his authority on the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge championship with a flawless display in his rapid Ford Escort.

Davidson was untouchable, claiming all three heat victories in commanding fashion.

However, it was far from a Sunday cruise as three-time defending champion Rane Berry pushed him hard in his thunderous Nissan Skyline, the pair delivering a classic duel that promises fireworks as the season unfolds.

Davidson’s clean sweep gives him an early championship advantage, but with Berry in pursuit, the battle is just beginning.

In the fiercely contested Modified Saloon class, Algoa Motorsport Club chair Ian Riddle led from the front, powering his VW SuperCup Polo to three hard-fought victories.

Each race was a tactical scrap, with Riddle forced to defend aggressively and drive with precision to keep the challengers at bay.

It was a statement performance that underlined his championship intent.

The Street and Fine Car class delivered one of the closest finishes of the day, with Joshua Gamble edging out his rivals by the slimmest of margins. Every lap of the handicap race counted, and consistency proved crucial in a category where the competition is tight.

On two wheels the intensity went up another notch, where Zander Taljaard emerged as one of the standout performers of the entire event, engaging in a thrilling head-to-head battle with defending champion Ruan van Zyl.

In race one, Taljaard rode with supreme confidence, taking the fight to Van Zyl and seizing control, only for cruel mechanical luck to intervene.

A late-race fuel pressure problem forced him into retirement, handing Van Zyl the advantage and leaving Taljaard visibly frustrated.

However, racers are defined by resilience, and Taljaard’s crew worked frantically between races to solve the fuelling issue, and their efforts paid off. In race two, Taljaard was back in full attack mode.

The pair traded positions in a breathtaking contest that had spectators glued to the fence line.

A tiny mistake on the final lap allowed Van Zyl to capitalise, stealing victory by less than a second in a dramatic dash to the chequered flag.

Race three delivered another chapter in what is shaping up to be a season-long rivalry.

The two riders pushed each other to the limit in a duel where this time it was Taljaard who held his nerve, turning the tables to snatch victory by the narrowest of margins in a photo-finish thriller.

The results were:

Modified saloons

Class B: 1 Ian Riddle, 2 Elan Buchman, 3 Deon Neethling

Class C: 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Kelsey Davidson, 3 Johan Nel

Class D: 1 Jan Greeff, 2 Gregory Forward, 3 Julian Bunge

Class E: 1 Steven Phillips, 2 Henry Adams

Class F: 1 Peter Schultz, 2 Riaan van Vuuren

Class X: 1 Eckhart Schoenknecht, 2 Stephan Aucamp

Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge

Class B: 1 Nick Davidson

Class C: 1 Rane Berry, 2 Tom Hugo

Class D: 1 Anton Ehlers

Class E: 1 Johan Marais

Class X: 1 Andrew Honeywill

Retro Classic: 1 Sydney Lippstreu, 2 Alwyn Kretzmann

Street & Fine Cars: 1 Joshua Gamble, 2 Karl Pask, 3 Andrew Meyer

Motorcycles

600cc: 1 Ruan van Zyl, 2 Zander Taljaard, 3 Hennie Schelhase

300cc: 1 Craig Benn

Historics: 1 Morne Kock