From Oxford Street to Atlanta: the whirlwind legacy of road running

Race winner Josia Thugwane of South Africa and silver medalist Bong-Ju Lee, of South Korea, duelling it out in the men's marathon at the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 4, 1996

The year 2026 has not been that different to the years that have gone before; it just seems to be happening quicker, faster, with more realisation of the world we are living in.

Over the past few weeks the running community has celebrated, or added to past celebrations of, the establishment 50-plus years ago of races such as the Buffalo Marathon and Surfers Challenge while also witnessing a few true legends of the sport still participating in them, be it running, organising or simply sharing some of the history with others.

There is more to follow, of course, as other races grow.

This weekend is the 38th running of a race for women only, started through the interest of a non-running wife with a small boutique business on Oxford Street.

I will cover more of that in a race preview.

The race, which was launched by the then Border Marathon Running Association, continues through the support of another local entrepreneur and will celebrate the 27th year of the Kempston Group influence and will again be organised by Oxford Striders, who took it over in 1989.

Both anniversaries will hopefully, almost definitely, be celebrated into the 40- and 50-year marks as long as folk with active memories continue to be about.

Every race and club will have memories being built; for instance, Buffalo Runners Athletic Club are closing in on a 10th for the BRAC 21.1 and 10km race that takes place next weekend in Qonce.

Having lived through all these events and the years that have developed them is a privilege.

And another huge anniversary is pending.

In 1987 the same community of people launched a half marathon, first local and on the beachfront and then national with the Ohlsson’s South African Half Marathon Championships on a similar course, providing a world best time of 60:11.

Next year it will be the 40th anniversary of that race, later described by the late Mick Winn, then chairman of South African Road Running, as the greatest in SA history.

This year is another anniversary of an event South Africans cannot and should not forget.

It is one that will mean slightly different things to different people, but few who were around on Sunday, August 4 1996, will not remember where they were, as they either watched on television the men’s Olympic Marathon taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Or when they heard that a short-of-stature, determined young South African, part of a three-man team which included Gert Thys and Lawrence Peu, had won Olympic gold.

Josia Thugwane will remain in the annals of South African history forever. No South African has come close to winning the Olympic marathon since.

Having been involved from the earliest preparations for the selection of the 1996 team, to being aboard the flight on the US-bound aircraft in the colours of the SA flag, together with two other East Londoners, Hawk Makapula, who carried the SA flag at the opening ceremony, and Gideon Sam in management, and then the preparations for the race itself, to sharing a room with Josia in Albuquerque, organising his early pre-race meal and being there to support and watch on race day will forever induce “goose bumps”.

Together with the late Jacques Malan, we prepared their race drinks – different coloured bottles, one green, one gold and one red, all with a black background.

The late withdrawal of one of South Africa’s finest ever marathoners, Xolile Yawa, was devastating to the team, but Peu was the reserve and had been with the team throughout, so he easily slotted in.

I have had many wild and sometimes good ideas through the years, so here is one more.

Every one of the men in that team raced in and aroused excitement in the people of East London, on local roads, with their performances in the 1980s and 90s.

A 30th remembrance in the first week of August 2026, I believe, could be pulled off here in this region if just one, or more, entrepreneurs have the will to become a part of that history.

Just saying.