Gallants’ second-half surge sinks Chippa

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, of Marumo Gallants, is challenged by Azola Matrose, of Chippa United, during the Betway Premiership clash at Buffalo City Stadium, East London, on March 4, 2026.

Chippa United suffered their first Betway Premiership defeat of 2026 when they were beaten 3-1 by Marumo Gallants at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday.

Gallants’ goals came in the second half through Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Msindisi Ndlovu and Mohamed Doumbia.

Chippa’s strike came via a Kaketso Majadibodu header.

The loss means that Chippa remain 13th on the table with 19 points, while Gallants moved away from the relegation zone to 14th with 18 points.

Chippa‘s next game is away to Magesi on March 13.

