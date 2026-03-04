Highbury confident ahead of clash with The Bees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury's Simphiwe Ndlovu skips over a challenge from a Gomora opponent at the Madibaz Stadium at the weekend.

Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya hopes to continue their winning ways when they face The Bees away in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at Mbombela’s KaNyamazane Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Highbury finally ended their winless streak in their most recent game against Gomora, winning 2-0, after struggling to secure a victory in eight games.

With 23 points from 19 games, the Yellow Nation’s victory over Gomora has moved them up one spot in the log table to 11th place.

“The spirit is high in the camp,” Sibiya said.

“The players are looking forward to the next match. We have started preparing for the match against Bees away on Sunday in Nelspruit.

“It would be nice to go there and win a match.”

Reflecting on the Gomora win, Sibiya said he was pleased with his players’ performance, particularly their ability to score two goals early in the match.

“We started very well, created chances early and scored two goals in the first 20 minutes of the match.

“We were dominant, played on the front foot with a lot of energy, and were hungry. I believe the players wanted the victory more.

“They stuck to the game plan. We played according to how we prepared. It was a good feeling to go 2-0 up in the first half.

“We came back in the second half, and we kept creating chances. We missed chances, but we are grateful we were able to win a match, and we scored two goals.”

