Malebogo Modise finds footballing home at Chippa United

Defender Malebogo Modise credits his move to Chippa United as the turning point that reshaped his football career.

After a standout loan spell, the Chilli Boys secured the talented Mamelodi Sundowns Academy graduate on a permanent deal in Gqeberha in 2024.

Modise has been a consistent performer for Chippa this season, appearing in all 19 matches.

“I’m in my third year at Chippa, and joining the team was the best decision I’ve ever made because it’s where people first learned about Malebogo Modise,” Modise said.

“This is where I believe my career began, and you can see that things are moving in the direction you hoped to achieve one day.

“I’ve played many matches here, which is a good thing and the one thing that a player needs.

“As a player, you’ll never be happy just standing and training without playing.

“So, I’d say my career really began here at Chippa because that’s where everything happened for me football-wise.

“I received my first man-of-the-match award here, and I played the majority of my minutes here. Actually, I’m happy here.”

The 27-year-old from Mahikeng grew up playing soccer on the streets after school.

He joined the Mamelodi Sundowns Academy in 2012 and was promoted to the first team during the Covid-19 period in the bubble.

“When I was younger, I never imagined myself making a career out of football or becoming a professional player.

“My focus was on school because my parents pushed me to get an education, but it was something I didn’t enjoy.

“However, when I joined the academy, things changed and I realised I could make a career out of football.

“They always say that football and school go hand in hand, but I found it a little difficult.

“It can be difficult at times to balance football and studies.”

The journeyman has played for clubs like Maritzburg United, JDR Stars, Cape Town All Stars, and had a loan spell with Chippa United.

In 2024, the Chilli Boys signed Modise permanently from Sundowns after his loan period ended.

Though moving from club to club was frustrating, the player said the experience had a significant impact on who he is today.

“Sundowns is a big team with a lot of good players, so you have to fight for your position.

“Going out on loan was good but frustrating, because sometimes I’d be loaned out, play 27 matches, and come back thinking I’d get a chance, but I didn’t.

“I would sometimes doubt myself, thinking that I was not good enough.

“I appreciate the opportunity that I received. I am Malebogo Modise today because of Sundowns.”

