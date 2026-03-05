Race for women and girls of all ages endures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Saturday afternoon, there will be two road races taking places through the streets of Nahoon and surrounding suburbs for women and girls of all ages and abilities, running and walking.

The Kempston Ladies Race, as the event is universally known, will be taking place for the 27th time while the concept was born some 11 years earlier when launched as the Bottom Up 10.

The 10km event is designed as a largely, but not exclusively, competitive outing that has produced many superb performances from the likes of the inaugural winner Maryna Coetzee, Daile and Tracy Bowen, Michelle Hollis, Heidi Wust, the late Diane Sandford, Ncumisa Mcata, Liesbet Ntozini, Margie Thompson, Gwen van Rensburg, Hanlie Botha, Gwen van Lingen, Lizanne Holmes, Caryn Lategan and many more.

Hudson Park ex-pupil Jackie Cook is another, and she is currently visiting SA with her enthusiastic running daughter from Vancouver, Canada.

Race records have been held at different times, specifically by Holmes and Botha, the latter of whom holds the existing course record of 36:33 set in 2024.

On Saturday, there is a R1,000 incentive being offered for breaking that time. It is a tough ask, but not impossible.

Holmes ran 36:26 and 36:25 in much earlier years on different courses.

Last year, Botha was not running and is doubtful for the 10km again this year.

Her Easy Equities Born2Run clubmate, Caryn Lategan, won in 39:05 last year, followed by Cindy Nel in 39:50 and Andrea Ranger in 40:47.

Coetzee, who still runs for Oxford Striders, won the first race in 38:16, an outstanding time on a course from the City Hall to the Eastern Beach.

Looking through the results over the years is like looking at a who’s who of women’s road running endeavours.

They include runners who have excelled at cross-country through other short-distance road events, half-marathons, marathons, the Two Oceans, Comrades and even the Washie 100 miler.

Age groups too have been competitive with the likes of Brenda Hansen, Colleen Ratley, Delene Weir, Gwen de Villiers, Bea Domoney, Audrey Oatley, Rose Price, former mayor Elsabe Kemp and many others.

From the 34 women that ran back in 1983, there will be thousands lining up for the 5km race, which starts from the host club at 3.45pm, and many hundreds from the 10km mark in Utrecht Avenue, Bonnie Doon, at 5pm.

Pre-entries will be the recipients of 3,300 vests or T-shirts, and the first 600 in the 10km will win medals as well.

Specific timing chips are issued for Oxford Striders races and will be supplied to first-timers at this club-hosted event.