Unhappy Chiefs supporters deliver memorandum at Naturena

A handful of Kaizer Chiefs supporters picketed outside the club’s headquarters in Naturena and handed over a memorandum of complaints to the management on Saturday morning.

Amakhosi supporters are unhappy with the recent performances of the team which have lost their last four matches in all competitions to Zamalek, Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay.

The supporters were denied access to the village but official Vina Maphosa went inside with four of their representatives where they met some members of the management.

One of their demands is that the club should let go of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze with immediate effect as they have failed to take the team to another level since they took over from Nasreddine Nabi who was fired in September.

Supporters said they want the club to confirm if they have embarked on a process of getting a new coach and get club legends like Doctor Khumalo or Donald ‘Ace’ Khuse to take over until the end of the season.

Defeats to Stellenbosch, Pirates and Richards Bay have left them in sixth position in the Betway Premiership standings, with 30 points accumulated from 18 matches played.

Defeat to Zamalek dumped them out of the Confederation Cup in the group stages.

The league season has reached the business end and they are faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign and push for a top-three finish that comes with continental football next season.

Next on the menu for Amakhosi is Durban City, who are unbeaten in their last three league matches, at FNB Stadium next weekend where they will be under pressure to get back to winning ways.

