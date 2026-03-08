Guardiola praises City after reaching FA Cup quarters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring their third goal in the FA Cup fifth round tie against Newcastle United at St James' Park, Newcastle, on March 7 2026.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showered his team with praise after they qualified for the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday night.

City’s Omar Marmoush struck twice as the visitors roared back from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3–1 to storm into the quarters for the eighth consecutive season.

The win keeps Guardiola’s side on track for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance and keeps alive the chance of an elusive quadruple — the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup trophies in a single season.

“This is the best performance we have played in this stadium since my decade here,” Guardiola told TNT Sports.

“That is consistency, and that is why I am proud.”

Newcastle got off to a bright start, and Harvey Barnes ran onto a through ball before firing into the far corner in the 18th minute to give the hosts the lead.

Seven-time FA Cup winners City, who are second in the Premier League, then flexed their muscles, and Savinho equalised in the 39th with a bizarre goal when Jeremy Doku’s ball behind the defence rolled to the Brazilian and bounced in off his leg.

Marmoush scored the first of his two goals — and seventh against Newcastle since joining City in January last year — in the 47th when Matheus Nunes found him unmarked with a low ball across the face of the goal, and he fired into the roof of the net.

Marmoush completed his double in the 65th minute in similar fashion, latching onto a Nunes cross and striking a fierce shot.

There was no chance of a hat trick as Guardiola sent Antoine Semenyo on the Egyptian’s place shortly after.

The manager, who was animated all night, waving his arms and jumping up and down, wrapped Marmoush in a huge hug as the forward headed to the bench.

“A decent performance; we didn’t start so well,” Marmoush told TNT. “We conceded early, but we showed our mentality and our passion on the pitch; we’re very happy to go to the next round.”

Guardiola made 10 changes for the fifth-round tie from the team that drew 2-2 at home to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

City’s Premier League-leading scorer Erling Haaland was not part of the squad before an intense run of fixtures, including a Champions League last-16 clash at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe felt his players “maybe ran out of gas, certainly in the second half but also towards the end of the first half”.

“They really stretched us,” he told TNT. “You have to say they were a very good side.”

• Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro struck in extra time to secure a nervy 4–2 win over second-tier Wrexham and a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday as the Premier League giants escaped from the Racecourse Ground after a tough battle.

• Arsenal survived a genuine scare in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday as they edged past spirited third-tier Mansfield Town 2-1, with Eberechi Eze’s thunderbolt sending the Premier League leaders into the quarter-finals.

Reuters