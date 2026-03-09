Copeland wants Iinyathi to make it four in a row as Impalas visit Buffalo Park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Iinyathi batter Michael Copeland during their game against the Garden Route Badgers at Buffalo Park on Sunday.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi top-order batter Michael Copeland wants the team to get four wins in a row and push further up the CSA Division 2 One-Day Cup log standings.

The opportunity will come on Thursday when they face the Limpopo Impalas at Buffalo Park.

That game will be crucial for both teams as they press for the top spot on the table.

Impalas are second with 14 points, while the Iinyathi have 13.

The winner will move up and fight it out with first-placed Knights, who have 19 points.

“There are massive positives for us going into the Limpopo game. We must continue with this momentum we have with the ball to keep starting off well and finishing off, and then to continue to have partnerships with the bat and get into good positions,” Copeland said.

“I’m really proud of the guys for coming through and winning,” he said after their latest victory.

“I’m happy I was able to contribute.

“It was a bit tough at the start, but I’m glad we pushed through and took it deep, especially me and Nathan building a great partnership and getting us into a really good position.

“Obviously it’s three in a row and a good win, especially against the Badgers. It was a big game for us to come through. I’m really happy for the boys. We have had good starts with the ball, and we were good at the end as well, which allowed the momentum to follow through with the bat,” he said.

In their seven-wicket win against the Garden Route Badgers on Sunday, the kuGompo City team pulled off a stunning performance with the bat.

The top order and middle delivered despite a rocky start where they were 48 for two at one point.

Copeland and his captain Nathan Roux were at their best as they combined for a 160-run partnership.

The message to take it as deep as possible was the plan between the two, and they did, batting together for 30 overs

That stand proved the difference as it laid the platform for Iinyathi to chase down the target of 252.

The 23-year-old Copeland notched up his third career List A fifty.

“When I came in, Nathan and I had a conversation about rotating the strike to try to get five an over and then obviously take it as deep as possible. In doing that, we got that massive partnership of a hundred-plus,” he said.

