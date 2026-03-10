Velleman’s calf injury is big blow for Elephants, says Coetzee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Rugby GM Mzi Mpofu, centre, is flanked by new signings CJ Velleman, right, and Damon Royle.

Fiery EP loose forward CJ Velleman has been sidelined by a calf tear, which is likely to keep him out of action for most of the SA Cup season, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee said.

The injury of a senior player of Velleman’s calibre is a big blow to EP’s hopes of ending among the top four teams and clinching promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

Velleman missed EP’s opening match against the Falcons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last week and is only expected to return to action for EP’s second-last game of the competition against the Griffons on May 2.

Allister Coetzee (Werner Hills)

“CJ has a calf tear, which he picked up in training two weeks ago,” Coetzee said. “He was on the mend and coming back nicely and then he picked up an injury.

“CJ will be out for another four to six weeks and he could return for the last SA Cup two games. Not having him available is a blow because he is a senior player,” Coetzee said.

When he signed for the Elephants during the off-season from Western Province, Velleman said he wanted to be part of a move to awaken a sleeping giant and trigger a long-awaited EP revival.

“EP is kind of this sleeping giant in terms of rugby, and if we can be part of waking up the giant, it would be absolutely amazing,” he said. “I am contracted full-time by EP at the moment and it was coach Allister Coetzee who got me back to Gqeberha,” Velleman said.

“We will see how things go towards the end of the season. Hopefully, if EP gets into the premier division, I can find my feet here for a lot longer.

“After the liquidation of the Southern Kings and after Covid-19, there was not much rugby, and I ended up teaching for a couple of years before going back to Western Province.”

Ironically Velleman expressed a desire to remain injury-free in 2026 when he spoke about his plans for the new season.

“I want to get consistent game time without any injuries,” he said. “The biggest part of being a good rugby player is playing rugby. My main goal is to get as much time as possible out on the park and sharpen myself.”

With Velleman kicking his heels on the sidelines, EP are relying on co-captains Mzwanele Zito and Damon Royle to provide on-field leadership.

“⁠There are always high expectations when you play for EP because the supporters want to see a winning team," Coetzee said. “The Elephants have really worked hard at our team culture and our leaders are backed and well respected amongst the group.

“We pride ourselves on an attractive brand of running rugby, but winning rugby is ultimately the priority.”

After losing their opening game against the Falcons last week, EP have to regroup for a visit to play Pumas in Mbombela on Friday.

An undercooked EP side, who only played pre-season games against the Border Bulldogs and SWD Eagles after they cancelled a warm-up against the Cheetahs, were found wanting against the Falcons.

In their opening game, the Pumas were given a scare before they edged out the SWD Eagles 28-26 at the Outeniqua Stadium in George on Friday.

Fixtures:

Friday: Leopards vs Cheetahs, Pumas vs EP Elephants.

Saturday: Border Bulldogs vs SWD Eagles.

Sunday: Boland Cavaliers vs Griffons.

