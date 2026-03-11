Border anglers shine while hosting Senior A nationals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Senior A team, which participated in the nationals last week, was back, from the left: Darren Kurz, Brett Lennox, Denvor Tema, Sage McGregor, Dylan Peinke, Cullen Opperman, Gareth Sough, Challen Gendall, Blake Edwards, Steven Rheeder; front, from the left: Thulani Kraai, Kyle Edwards, Derick Petzer (manager), Ricky Goldsmith (coach), and Greg Brown (guide).

Border Rock and Surf Angling chair Sheldon Richter was not only impressed by Border hosting this year’s Senior A nationals well but also by the province fishing their way to second place in the competition.

Border Rock and Surf Angling hosted the 2026 senior A national angling for seniors at the Palm Springs resort in Kidds Beach from March 1-6.

The anglers spent years perfecting their skills and the art of rock and surf. Fishing has become very technical, and watching the anglers go about their work was something very special to see — Border Rock and Surf Angling chair Sheldon Richter

“The Senior A anglers, not only from Border, but entirely, are in a class of their own. The anglers spent years perfecting their skills and the art of rock and surf. Fishing has become very technical, and watching the anglers go about their work was something very special to see,” Richter said.

The Senior A nationals are mostly held in March annually.

The event is one of the most highly anticipated categories alongside the Ladies and Masters, and Border last hosted the Senior A nationals in 2022.

Ritcher said that the weather produced suitable conditions throughout the competition.

“The worst weather and sea conditions during day one were about tricky; afterwards, the Border coastline really showed off and produced some great catches.”

The Border team used their home advantage well as they finished second overall out of 12 provincial teams with 1129,73 points. KZN Inland finished above just Border with 1146,01

“Being the host province, you always stand a chance of finishing on the podium. It’s our home waters, and we know them better than any of the other provinces.”

Dylan Peinke was Border’s highest-finishing angler, ending fifth.

“This achievement means that I’ve done my best to compete against the top anglers in the country,“ Peinke said.

It’s extremely important to be consistent during the four days of nationals because if you’re not consistent, you’re not keeping up with the top anglers and teams — Dylan Peinke, Border’s highest-finishing angler

Ranked seventh nationally, Peinke says that this was his personal highlight of the nationals as well as leading the log on the first two days.

“It’s extremely important to be consistent during the four days of nationals because if you’re not consistent, you’re not keeping up with the top anglers and teams. It also means you are fishing the conditions you’re dealt with,” he said.

Though the Border angling team finished with silver, Peinke suggests that they aren’t entirely satisfied.

“As a team, second place was a bittersweet pill. However, considering that we haven’t finished in the top three for a few years, we’re very glad to improve on our previous results.”

Peinke was selected for his sixth President’s A cap during the closing ceremony. He also has 10 provincial caps for Border.

According to the organisers, out of 2537 fish (with a total weight of 7,979.19 kg) that were caught during the nationals, only two fish died.

The nationals are a strictly catch-and-release competition. The fish are handled with the utmost care to give them the best chance of survival after being caught — Dylan Peinke

Richter highlighted the importance of preserving and protecting sea life.

“It is extremely important to preserve our ocean. The nationals are a strictly catch-and-release competition. The fish are handled with the utmost care to give them the best chance of survival after being caught.”

The next Senior A Nationals will be held in Eastern Province around the same time next year.

