Chilli Boys plan to cement escape route against basement battlers

Chippa United's Ayabulela Konqobe believes the team is heading in the right direction.

Chippa United visit relegation-threatened Magesi FC this weekend aware the Polokwane side will be determined to scrap for vital points needed to secure their survival in the league.

Magesi are bottom of the log, with 13 points from 19 games, but know just a victory against Chippa, and one more, could dramatically change their situation.

That would drag Marumo Gallants and Orbit College, both on 18 points, into the basement brawl and improve Magesi’s odds of escaping the cut.

The Chilli Boys are 13th on the 16-team PSL log, with 19 points from 20 games.

Collecting maximum points against Magesi could be crucial in determining the final outcome of the season, given how close things are at the bottom of the table.

Chippa’s Ayabulela Konqobe believes the team has what it takes to bag the three points.

Everyone still believes that we can fight and win, whether at home or away. — Ayabulela Konqobe, Chippa United defensive midfielder

Chippa finished the first half of their league campaign at the bottom of the standings, but the 30-year-old believes it was coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s belief in their ability to be competitive that sparked their revival.

It is this belief that has given the players the strength and courage to fight their way out of the danger zone.

Chippa face Dikwena tša Meetse at Seshego Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), desperate to rebound from their recent 3-1 loss to Marumo Gallants.

Chippa’s Harold Majadibodu scored the first goal of the game, putting his team ahead before halftime, but the Chilli Boys were unable to maintain their lead. Gallants secured three points thanks to second-half goals from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Mxolisi Kunene and Mohamed Doumbia.

“Coming off this defeat was very painful,” Konqobe said. “Especially after we were leading the game and then lost it like that, but it’s up to us to work on our mistakes and correct them.

“Everyone still believes that we can fight and win, whether at home or away. So, I believe that if we continue to believe and want to fight, everything will work out.

“Coach ‘Kanu’ came with the belief; I think we had doubts about ourselves, but he came and gave us the belief that everyone here is a top player ... and everyone has been working hard to prove him right.”

Chippa and Magesi played to a goalless draw in their last league meeting at Buffalo City Stadium.

Magesi have not won a league game in nine matches, which could strengthen their resolve. The Limpopo side’s last league win came against TS Galaxy in October.

Fixtures:

Friday

7.30pm: Stellenbosch FC vs TS Galaxy, Danie Craven Stadium

Saturday

3.30pm: Magesi vs Chippa United, Seshego Stadium; Orlando Pirates vs Siwelele FC, Orlando Stadium; Marumo Gallants vs Golden Arrows, Dr Molemela Stadium

6pm: AmaZulu vs Richards Bay, Moses Mabhida Stadium; Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City, Peter Mokaba Stadium

Sunday

3.30pm: Kaizer Chiefs vs Durban City, FNB Stadium.