Kipchoge to run in Brazil after Cape Town Marathon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge will be running in the Cape Town Marathon on May 24

Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge announced on Wednesday that the New Balance Porto Alegre Marathon in Brazil would be the second race of his world tour.

One of the most influential marathoners in the world, the 41-year-old Kenyan athlete will kick off his seven marathons on an all-continents tour in Cape Town on May 24 at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Cape Town will mark the start of a historic journey to realise his biggest dream “to make this world a running world” over the next two years.

“I am happy to announce that the second tour will be on July 12 in South America, Porto Alegre, Brazil,” Kipchoge said.

“I want to go there in full swing, try to actually, you know, inspire a lot of people, talk to people, meet with people, run with people, learn their culture, promote their culture and promote the sport of running.”

Asked if he would race competitively in the events during the tour, Kipchoge said: “I want to say that I will be running competitively to show people what I have been doing in the world in the spirit of running.

“I will be running in a good way.”

He said Brazil was included because he won his first Olympic gold medal there, finishing the marathon in 2:08:44 at the 2016 Games.

“I think Brazil, actually, is unique. Brazil is important in my career. I want to meet my fans and experience Porto Alegre,” he said.

He said he was running to inspire people and to raise funds for his foundation, focusing on education for vulnerable children and conservation to encourage people to plant trees to make the world green.

I think Brazil, actually, is unique. Brazil is important in my career. I want to meet my fans and experience Porto Alegre. — Eliud Kipchoge

Kipchoge confirmed that his sponsors, including Nike, would design running shoes, tights, vests and shirts unique to each race of the tour, and these would incorporate the colours of each of the countries he had selected for the tour to represent the seven continents.

“All my sponsors actually will be there to keep me in a good place, give me time, and sponsor me to run the whole marathon,” he said.

“Every race will have its own colours. We will have a colour for Cape Town differently. All our sponsors will be put on our shirts.”

He encouraged people to contribute towards the foundation and said they would make an announcement on their website about merchandise to be sold for fundraising. - WATCH: WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS NEWS AGENCY