Border Ladies head to Sharks tank in search of relegation zone reliever

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Ladies team put in a training session at Police Park ahead of their game against the Boland Dames in Wellington on Saturday. Picture: ALAN EASON

The Border Ladies rugby team are seeking their first win of the season to try to climb out of the basement of the Women’s Super League when they travel to the Kings Park 1 ground where they will meet the Sharks on Saturday.

Border have lost games against the Blue Bulls Daisies, Boland Dames, Western Province and, most recently, the Golden Lions.

They have three games left in the campaign to make sure that they don’t find themselves in a relegation predicament, leaving the Sharks’ game a ‘must win’.

And, on paper, the Sharks, who have only managed one win this season, are the side that Border must capitalise against.

Border’s recent first-half performance against the Lions was their downfall in Johannesburg, where they conceded more than 20 points.

They will have to get off to a fast start on Saturday if they are to have a chance and get maximum points, as the Sharks’ bench brings a lot of energy to their game.

In the Sharks’ most recent game against Free State, it was close at the break, with the Sharks scoring the first two tries of the match and leading 14-7 , but in the second half, the coastal team started to dominate through their pack, which opened up space in the backs.

They scored two more unanswered tries to push even further ahead, and although Angy Lesele pulled one back at the hour mark, a try by Sharks wing Kwanele Zungu sealed Free State’s fate.

Anelca Hess scored her second just before the final whistle, but it was too little too late for the Free State side.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch