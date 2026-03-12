Elephants need to be much better against Pumas, says Coetzee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Elephants centre Troy Delport is tackled during his team's opening SA Cup clash against the Falcons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last week.

EP must make a big step up in the set-piece battle and show more grunt when they face a robust Pumas outfit in round two of the SA Cup in Mbombela on Friday, says Elephants coach Allister Coetzee.

An undercooked EP side slumped to a 29-23 defeat against the Falcons in Gqeberha last week and Coetzee has urged his team to be better in all departments in what is expected to be a ferocious forward battle (kickoff 7pm).

After the opening loss at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, a disappointed Coetzee said the players felt that they let themselves down in a game they had been desperate to win.

“Facing the Pumas in Mbombela on Friday is going to be a tough game,” Coetzee said. “I expect a big forward battle and that is where we need to be better.

EP coach Allister Coetzee (GETTY IMAGES)

“I have had a long chat to our forwards coach Matt Proudfoot and EP were not scrumming fit against the Falcons. EP could not put in the hours of preparation in live scrums because of the injuries to four loosehead props ahead of the start of the SA Cup.

“The guys will have to be much better against the Pumas. They are a side that have played in Currie Cup finals before.

“This was a new EP team and the cohesion was not there against the Falcons. It was the first game of the season, and I know the SA Cup is a sprint [with nine matches], but we have to make sure we improve.

Coetzee has also called for the Elephants to improve their discipline after they were on the receiving end of two yellow cards against the Falcons.

“The biggest thing is our discipline, and we have to make sure our set piece is better because the Pumas are a big set piece team,” he said. “EP have to scrum better, and our lineout and maul stopping has to improve.

We were all disappointed in the change room after the Falcons game, and the boys felt that they let themselves down — Allister Coetzee, Elephants coach

“Against the Falcons we let ourselves down by going out of system when the pressure was on. We did some funny stuff in the second half regarding lineout calls when we had them [the Falcons] at the maul. EP were mauling them, but then we went away from that.”

The Pumas began their SA Cup title defence with a narrow 28–26 victory over a spirited SWD Eagles side in George last week. The champions were forced to overturn a 19–7 half‑time deficit before they were able to emerge with the points at Outeniqua Park.

The Boland Cavaliers got their campaign off to a flying start when they defeated the Cheetahs 34-24 in Bloemfontein.

In other clashes, Griquas thrashed the Leopards 101-7 in Kimberley and the Griffons beat the Border Bulldogs by 36-17 in Welkom.

“We were all disappointed in the change room after the Falcons game, and the boys felt that they let themselves down,” Coetzee said. “They were not as good as we thought they would be. This opening game against the Falcons showed us where we need to be in the SA Cup.”

Fixtures

Friday:

Leopards vs Cheetahs



Pumas vs EP Elephants

Saturday:

Border Bulldogs vs SWD Eagles

Sunday:

Boland Cavaliers vs Griffons

Opening round results

Cheetahs 24 Boland Cavaliers 34

SWD Eagles 26 Pumas 28

EP Elephants 23 Falcons 29

Griffons 36 Border Bulldogs 17

Griquas 101 Leopards 7

