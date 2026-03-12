Facility fiasco leaves Bulldogs searching for match venue in Buffalo City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Buffalo City municipality facilities fiasco dealt the Border Bulldogs a blow after they were forced to move their SA Cup home game against the SWD Eagles to another venue on Saturday.

The match was originally scheduled for Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium, where the Bulldogs were relying on expected home support to spur them to winning ways after losing their opening match against the Griffons in Welkom last weekend.

With the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Mdantsane highway taxi rank precinct — which also houses shopping malls — a partisan crowd was expected to fill up the venue and create an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting team.

However, Border Rugby was informed that the venue had been double-booked, forcing the match to be moved to the Cove Event and Sports Venue on Nahoon Road, which is situated on the outskirts of Mdantsane.

While the venue has hosted some sports events, including the police rugby festival, its accessibility is always going to hamper efforts to draw a capacity crowd.

Border Rugby president Zuko Badli said the match had now been moved to Hudson Park near Vincent.

He lamented the unavailability of the Sisa Dukashe Stadium despite booking the venue three months in advance.

“We booked the Sisa Dukashe Stadium as early as January by submitting the whole itinerary of the Bulldogs and Border Ladies,” he said.

“I really do not know what happened but the issue of facilities is affecting us.”

Several attempts to get comment from BCM were unsuccessful.

The municipality has been under attack for its poor handling of facilities exacerbated by the lease agreement it entered into with Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi, who took over management of the Buffalo City Stadium, which previously housed Border Rugby while also serving as the Bulldogs’ home ground.

Last week, South African Football Association (Safa) Buffalo City embarked on a march to municipal offices to hand over grievances about its inability to access facilities due to the Mpengesi agreement.

Safa BCM president Mxolisi Sibam said as custodians of football in the region they were entitled to be in charge of facilities in BCM.

Badli said they were in the process of engaging with Mpengesi to gain access to facilities, including securing a venue for Border Rugby offices.

Daily Dispatch