Ndongeni braces for ‘MayMeva’ in rescheduled farewell bout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Xolisani Ndongeni: 'Anyone who will be my opponent will get the best version of me, and will have to work very hard for it.'

Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni is so steadfast in his retirement plans that he has turned down a flood of lucrative bouts abroad as he plans to bid farewell to the game in a rescheduled farewell bout in May.

While the event was initially planned for March 21 at a yet-to-be-announced venue in KuGompo City, it has since been moved to May 23 to meet with Ndongeni’s original plans to coincide the farewell with his birth month, which also marked the first fight of his professional career.

“I can say my original plans were to bid farewell to the ring on my birthday month, which also happens to be the first of my professional career,” he said.

“But promoters had other plans, which ended up not working, prompting us to go back to what I had originally planned, so you can imagine my excitement.

“It is going to be one of the best boxing events, fusing my birthday celebrations as well as commemorating my first professional bout.

“This is why I have dubbed the event MayMeva.”

KwaBhaca-born, Duncan Village-bred Ndongeni, who will turn 36 in May, insists he will face a young rising star instead of the only SA boxer, Prince Dlomo, to beat him.

Dlomo caused one of the biggest upsets in local rings when he knocked out Ndongeni in six rounds in 2020, rescuing the win from the jaws of defeat.

He was on the receiving end of Ndongeni’s barrage of blows and was close to being stopped when he pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a haymaker.

Ndongeni has steadfastly refused to go for revenge, even in the last bout of his hugely successful professional career, which transcended international barriers and continues to receive offers abroad.

“I will never fight Dlomo, not because I do not want revenge, but, to me, such a fight would mean nothing for my legacy,” he said.

“He beat me with the way he did, but people know that I am levels above him, and that will never change.

“Instead, getting him back to the ring would help shine the light on him because his stock never rose after beating me.”

With his farewell fight expected to capture the local boxing scene, with broadcasters reportedly jostling for television rights after his promoter Ground Up Promotions announced it will be held at Jan Smuts Stadium with several other interesting bouts, such as the return of SA junior flyweight champion Siseko Teyisi, Ndongeni has been training as if he were preparing for a world title shot.

“Anyone who will be my opponent will get the best version of me, and will have to work very hard for it.

“If he beats me, well done to him, as that would help enhance his reputation, but even if he loses to me, it would not adversely affect his career.”

He said the bout will be contested at catchweight to cast the net wide for a credible foe.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch