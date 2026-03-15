Arteta says he had gut feeling teenager Dowman would make an impact

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Arsenal's Max Dowman skips past Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before scoring their second goal in the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium, London, on March 14 2026. Picture:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a gut feeling that 16-year-old Max Dowman would have an impact against Everton on Saturday, but not even the Spaniard could have envisaged how big it would be.

Arteta’s side were labouring and in danger of dropping crucial points when Dowman, introduced as a substitute on the hour, provided the spark his side had been missing.

It was his cross that led to Arsenal’s opener for Viktor Gyökeres in the 89th minute, and then, deep in stoppage time, he raced half the length of the pitch to become the youngest scorer in the London club’s rich history and the youngest from any club to score in the Premier League.

If the dust settles on the season with Arsenal as Premier League champions for the first time since 2004, fans might well look back at Dowman’s history-making night as the pivotal moment when they really believed it would happen.

“Probably in my head I had a gut feeling. In the last few days in training, I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him,” Arteta said of the player who became the second-youngest player in Premier League history when he made his debut last August, aged 15 and 235 days, against Leeds United.

“He doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent. He just plays so naturally.

“He makes decisions to make things happen, and what he delivered was incredible.”

Arteta said the maturity and poise Dowman showed during his spectacular cameo were “not normal”.

“I said these are the moments in the season when something special has to happen, and he knows he has the ability. I have to give him the opportunity, and he will deliver,” Arteta, whose side moved 10 points clear of Manchester City before City’s late game at West Ham United, told reporters.

“He does it against these defenders that are some of the best in the world. So he can do it against anybody. The doubt is always ‘but he’s 16 and the crowd and the pressure and expectations’, but he doesn’t seem to be fazed.”

Dowman’s goal came as Everton keeper Jordan Pickford went up for a last-gasp corner. When the ball was cleared, Dowman headed it around an Everton player, and then a shimmy left another one on the ground. After that it was a joyous run from the halfway line towards the empty goal, before slotting in.

“It felt like 45 seconds. And I think it was really special because you could sense that in the [celebrations] building, because there’s no goalie, it’s going to happen. It was incredible. It was so loud, so energetic. What a moment.”

While the headlines will go to Dowman, Arteta was full of praise for his players who ground out a fourth successive league win despite looking below their best.

“The effort, the quality, and the commitment of the players were sensational,” he said. “And then it ended up in a manner that probably none of us expected. And it was one of the best moments that we lived together at the Emirates.”