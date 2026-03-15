EP face must-win home game after heavy Pumas loss

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Pumas loose forward Ruwald van der Merwe is tackled during his team’s SA Cup match against the EP Elephants at the Mbombela Stadium on Friday.

After crashing to a heavy 47-10 defeat against the Pumas in Mbombela on Friday, an injury-hit EP Elephants side face a must-win showdown against a formidable SWD Eagles outfit in Gqeberha on Friday.

Following a disappointing 29-23 loss against the Falcons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium two weeks ago, a re-jigged EP were again found wanting by a try-hungry Pumas side.

It was a sensational hat-trick by Pumas loose forward Ntsika Fisanti that paved the way for the Pumas’ decisive victory, which sent a faltering EP team back to the drawing board.

The Mbombela side crossed for seven tries to secure victory against EP after a narrow 28-26 win over the SWD Eagles in George last week.

While hat-trick hero Fisanti stole the show, fellow loose forwards Ruwald van der Merwe and centre Sango Xamlashe also impressed in a dominant tackling performance from the hosts.

EP have set their sights on gaining promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division by finishing among the top four in the SA Cup.

With only a single point to their name, only a win over the Eagles on Friday will be enough to breathe new life into their goal of Currie Cup promotion (kickoff 5pm).

They will be up against a new-look Eagles side who have shown promising form in their opening two matches.

After being pipped by the Pumas in George in their opening game, the Eagles bounced back with a 57-22 win over the Border Bulldogs in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Though not too much should be read into the outcome of warm-ups, it is worth mentioning the Eagles beat the Elephants 36-31 in a pre-season clash in Gqeberha.

EP’s hopes of making a fast start to the season have been severely hampered by a series of injuries to key players.

Before the Pumas clash, EP coach Allister Coetzee listed a series of misfortunes that have struck his players.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee. Lee Warren (Gallo)

“We lost both starting wingers from the opening game against the Falcons for the Pumas clash,” he said.

“Mpho Ntsane was ruled out by concussion, and Rodney Damons was unavailable because of a groin injury.

“In addition, scrum-half Sachin Toring was sidelined by a knee injury.

“EP have been very unfortunate with injuries so early in the competition.

“Apart from the wingers being out, CJ Velleman and Cole Haggard are also not available for selection yet.

“After the Falcons game I had a long chat with our forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.

“EP were not scrumming fit against the Falcons because we could not put in the hours of preparation in live scrums because of the injuries to four loosehead props before the start of the SA Cup.”

The Cheetahs recorded their first SA Cup win when they thrashed the Leopards 64–7 at Olen Park in Potchefstroom on Friday

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