EP’s Progress and Brumbies march into Super 14 rugby semis

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Progress scrumhalf Lu-Craine Muggels goes on a sniping run during his team's EC Super 14 quarterfinal club rugby clash against Fort Beaufort United at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

Progress took a big step towards defending their EC Super 14 club rugby title when they edged a never-say-die Fort Beaufort United side 28-23 in a thrilling clash at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

The hard-fought quarterfinal showdown was a repeat of the 2025 final when the Kariega side emerged triumphant at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

An adventurous Fort Beaufort United side, who trailed 21-8 at halftime, staged a gallant second-half fightback against the champions.

The other EP team to reach the last four were the Brumbies, who snatched a heart-stopping 39-33 win over Border side Swallows at the Great Field at Rhodes University in Makhanda.

In the other semifinal showdowns, EL Police beat Star of Hope 14-7, and Young Leopards ran out 33-10 winners over Trying Stars.

Though the organisers have not confirmed the venues and fixtures for Saturday’s semifinals, it seems likely that EL Police will face Brumbies and Progress will be up against Young Leopards.

Both semis are expected to be played in KuGompo City.

Brumbies coach Unathi Kongwana (Supplied)

Brumbies coach Unathi Kongwana said his team’s clash against Swallows had been a dogfight for the right to advance to the last four.

“The game was exactly how we expected it to be,” he said.

“There was great physicality, and the team had to work really hard for the win.

“You only win games like this within the four white lines.

“The first half was difficult for us because Swallows started like an oiled machine, and they led 23-10 at halftime.

“At the break we had to remind the boys what the plan was and who they were playing for.

“The guys then decided to go back to the plan and how we normally do things.

“We scored 15 unanswered points at the start of the second half to take the lead.

“From then it was a dogfight with both teams giving it their all.

“It became a kicking game with some aerial ping-pong between the sides.

“Overall it was a brilliant, well-balanced game where both sides fed off one another’s mistakes and punished the opposition.

“Nobody was dominant in the scrum, and both teams kept on fighting until the end.

“I’m sure the fans at the Great Field were entertained, and they got value for their money.

“In the second half we took better care of the ball and showed more character, and I am very proud of my team.”

Teams chasing glory in the Super 14 were given an unexpected week off to re-energise their rundown batteries before resuming battle in the semis.

In a surprise move two weeks ago, organisers said it had been decided to give the quarterfinalists a breather to regroup.

Teams welcomed a few extra days on the training pitch to fine-tune their plans before tough, sudden-death showdowns. It also gave players suffering from niggles picked up in the opening three rounds an opportunity to regain peak fitness.

The tournament winners will be going home with an extra R10,000 in their pockets after it was decided the champions would earn R60,000.

The runners-up will cash in to the tune of R40,000, and there are lucrative incentives for ending up third (R20,000) and fourth (R20,000).

Results: EL Police 14 Star of Hope 7, Young Leopards 33 Trying Stars 10, Progress 28 Fort Beaufort United 23, Brumbies 39 Swallows 33.

Saturday’s semifinals (venues to be announced): EL Police vs Brumbies, Young Leopards vs Progress.

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