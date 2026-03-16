Carrick sidesteps Rooney’s call for him to be permanent manager

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Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick and Casemiro celebrate after the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, on March 15, 2026.

Manchester United’s 3–1 victory over Aston Villa extended Michael Carrick’s impressive run as interim manager to seven wins in nine games on Sunday, as former United striker Wayne Rooney called for his appointment to be made permanent.

Since taking charge following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal on January 5, Carrick has collected 22 points from a possible 27, a surge halted only by a 2-1 loss to 10‑man Newcastle United on March 4.

United also appear poised for a return to the Champions League next season and are third in the Premier League following Sunday’s win.

Former Manchester United striker Rooney told BBC Radio on Sunday that he is fully convinced Carrick deserves the role.

“100% he should (get the job),” Rooney said. “I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick. I know him very well. I know his character, his personality.

“(The job) needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that. We have seen the players play with more quality and more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team.

“For me, why would you change? He has got the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager after that many games. For me, he has to get the job.”

The 44-year-old Carrick, who played 316 league games for United, has been a calming force at Old Trafford after the turbulent Amorim era. He is also a popular figure with fans.

But when asked if it was difficult to focus amid the external noise about the future permanent manager—and whether or not it might be him—Carrick said no.

“It’s only noise if you listen to it, I suppose,” he said. “It doesn’t affect me one bit, to be honest. I’m in this position at the moment, doing the best I can, loving it obviously.

“We keep pushing for more; we want to make the team as good as we can. We want to keep improving everything. Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen.”

He said relations with the club hierarchy remain relaxed.

“In terms of conversations, we get on great,” he said. “Saw Jason (Wilcox, United’s director of football) downstairs there; had a chat about the game and how it’s gone. So pretty calm, to be honest.”

Carrick said his focus is now on preparing for Friday’s trip to Bournemouth.

“Today was a good win for us; we can definitely enjoy the win and look forward to playing (at Bournemouth) on Friday, but other than that, that’s all I’m thinking about, really.” — Lori Ewing

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