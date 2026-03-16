EP must fix set-piece problems before Eagles battle, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee, right, makes a point to his players during a warm-up session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Fixing their problematic set-piece plays is the biggest challenge facing the EP Elephants as they prepare for a crucial clash against the SWD Eagles in Gqeberha on Saturday, EP coach Allister Coetzee said.

After losing their opening games against the Falcons and Pumas, pressure is building on EP to register their first SA Cup win of the season at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5pm).

Your set-piece, however, has to give you an opportunity to stay in the arm wrestle, and that did not happen. — EP coach Allister Coetzee

A hat-trick by Pumas loose forward Ntsika Fisanti set the tone for the Pumas’ decisive 47-10 win in Mbombela, which left EP with only one point to show after two outings.

“EP battled at set-piece time against the Pumas, and that was the biggest problem for us,” Coetzee said.

“We were penalised at scrum time, and our lineout did not function as well as it should have in a game like that.

“The Elephants came up with a kicking plan, and we had them [the Pumas], and they could not live [with] it.

“Your set-piece, however, has to give you an opportunity to stay in the arm wrestle, and that did not happen.

“In addition, we had so many opportunities to put points on the board, but we could not take advantage of them.

“This is what it takes to play in the Currie Cup Premier Division, and these are learnings for us as a group in our second game of the season.

“It was really tough going up there to Mbombela to play the Pumas.”

Despite his team’s slow start to the season, Coetzee said there were aspects of EP’s game which were good.

“There are still a lot of positives we can take from the Pumas game, and I must say we pitched up physically,” he said.

I’m still satisfied with the fight in the team, and we will keep on going, and it’s a big one on Saturday against the Eagles in Gqeberha — EP coach Allister Coetzee

“The physicality, however, took its toll in the second half.

“EP also had other challenges, and our captain, Mzwanele Zito, had to withdraw because of personal reasons on Thursday night.

“That had an effect on our lineouts because Mzwanele is our lineout leader, and it did disrupt things.

“We also had young wingers playing in their first match against the Pumas.

“I’m still satisfied with the fight in the team, and we will keep on going, and it’s a big one on Saturday against the Eagles in Gqeberha.

“It will be a set-piece challenge, and we have to get it right in training during the week.

“We lost both starting wingers from the opening game against the Falcons for the Pumas clash.

“Mpho Ntsane was ruled out by concussion, and Rodney Damons was unavailable because of a groin injury.

“In addition, scrum-half Sachin Toring was sidelined by a knee injury.

“EP have been very unfortunate with injuries so early in the competition.

“Apart from the wingers being out, CJ Velleman and Cole Haggard are also not available for selection yet.”

EP’s SA Cup preparations were dealt a blow when they were forced to cancel a key warm-up clash against the Cheetahs before the new season.

EP opted to withdraw from the Free State game after an injury crisis sidelined four loose-head props.

At one stage props Hlomla Sondani (rib), Haggard (biceps tear), Siya Nzuzo (concussion), and Endinako Kuse (knee injury) were all on the injury list.

This resulted in EP being forced to play 45 minutes with uncontested scrums in their final warm-up against the SWD Eagles, which they lost 31-36.

EP are expected to name their team to face the Eagles on Thursday.

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