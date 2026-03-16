Mbini lauded for strong showing after turning out for two teams a day apart

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani lauded flyhalf Isiphe Mbini for his commitment after he produced a brilliant performance despite them losing 57-22 in a Cup clash against the SWD Eagles at Hudson Park in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Mbini was one of the players who stood out in the game despite also turning out on Friday for the WSU All Blacks in their Varsity Shield 34-22 victory over CPUT in Cape Town.

The kicking sensation showed no signs of fatigue and stiffness as he put in another strong performance in his first game in Bulldogs kit.

Mbini kicked seven points for the Bulldogs, with his penalty registering the first points for the side in a bruising first-half encounter when his teammates held their own against their more physical foes.

Mbini was able to convert the tries of captain Sibusiso Lali and Hlumelo Zitha to keep the Bulldogs within touching distance going into the break at 26-22.

Mhani said it was quite a feat for Mbini to produce the goods in his first match for the Bulldogs after playing a crucial role in WSU’s victory a day earlier.

“This shows his incredible talent, for him to play two games in different cities in one weekend,” he said.

“He is a committed boy and his talent will take him to great heights.

“He remains grounded but carries on with his game without fail.”

Mhani said it was the first time he had used a player who had turned out for another team on the same weekend.

Mbini’s touches were loudly cheered by his WSU teammates who came to support him, giving him extra motivation to polish his kicking.

Though he could not convert Hlumelo Pantyo’s try, his kicking is expected to improve with more game time.

“For him to get us those points in his first game means he is destined for stardom, and with more game time he will polish his kicking,” he said.

Mhani said he was forced to field Mbini as one of the contracted Bulldogs even though he studies at WSU.

“We did not want to take him out of the WSU team because that will also help his game, and I guess WSU also need him in their Varsity Shield campaign.”

The Bulldogs, who are expected to have suffered several knocks from the physical game, will have to regroup as they travel to Kimberley for a clash against a rampant Suzuki Griquas on Saturday.

Mhani said he was yet to assess injuries in the squad as they began preparing for the mammoth task against Griquas, who produced the biggest score in the competition when they walloped the Leopards 101-7 in the season opener at the same venue before they thrashed the Valke 52-15 at the weekend.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch