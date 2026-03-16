Verstappen slams ‘joke’ F1 after Chinese GP retirement

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Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, China, on March 15 2026

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen blasted Formula One’s new era as a “joke” on Sunday after retiring from the Chinese Grand Prix with a power unit problem.

The Red Bull driver, no fan of the new engine with its increased electrical element and need to manage energy deployment, slowed and limped back to the pits on lap 46.

He was not classified in a race of 15 finishers.

“It’s not about being upset at where I am, because I’m actually fighting even more now,” the Dutchman told reporters. “I would say the same if I was winning races, because I care about the racing product.

“For me, it’s a joke,” he continued, calling the new rules “fundamentally flawed”.

The 71-time race winner has spent more time this season scrapping for meagre points than he has been used to.

Sometimes we are nostalgic about the good old years, but I think the product is good in itself. — Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

He fought his way through the pack from 20th on the grid following a crash in qualifying at last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix and dropped from eighth to 14th in Saturday’s sprint race in China before finishing ninth and out of the points.

Not everyone shares Verstappen’s opinion, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praising the racing between his two drivers and the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari drivers were also effusive about the battle between them in a race that ultimately saw Kimi Antonelli secure his maiden F1 win for Mercedes.

“Sometimes we are nostalgic about the good old years, but I think the product is good in itself,” Austrian Wolff told reporters after the race.

“The vast majority, through all demographics, like the sport at the moment,” he added.

“Max is really in a horror show. I’m sure for someone like Max, who is a full-attack guy, it’s difficult to cope and digest.”

Verstappen said he hoped F1 would not prioritise reaching new fans and growing the sport’s appeal by making overtaking easier at the expense of conventional racing.

“I hope they don’t think like that, because it will eventually ruin the sport. It will come and bite them back in the ass,” he said.

“Maybe some fans like it, but they don’t understand racing.” — Joe Cash

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