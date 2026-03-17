Double the action expected in Despatch dirt thriller

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Francois Vermaak and Handré van Schalkwyk in their VW Golf and Grant and Gregory Watkins in their Zarco will be in action as the Despatch stages roar to life this Saturday

Motorsport fans in the Eastern Cape are in for a spectacular start to the season as the Algoa Rally Club and East Cape Offroad Club combine forces for a high-octane motorsport showcase in the Despatch area on Saturday.

The unique joint event will see rally cars and off-road machines sharing two of the region’s most iconic special stages, promising a thrilling day of dust, speed and sideways action.

As the opening round of the rally championship season, anticipation is building, with particular attention focused on the rapidly growing and fiercely competitive four-wheel-drive class.

With new machinery debuting and several experienced crews returning to the sport, spectators can expect an intense battle from the very first stage.

The rally service park and headquarters will be based at the iconic Volkswagen Auto Pavilion, while the off-road competitors will operate from Johnny’s Pitstop on the outskirts of Despatch.

This dual-venue setup creates a festival-like atmosphere for fans eager to follow the action.

Adding to the excitement, competitors from both disciplines will tackle two spectacular shared stages at different times at the spectator-friendly Spiders Web Stage alongside Johnny’s Pitsop.

These stages feature an exhilarating mix of terrain with lightning-fast straights where drivers push their machines to the limit, tight technical sections requiring absolute precision and some dramatic jumps that are guaranteed to bring crowds to their feet.

The other rally stages will take place at Jachtvlakte where the roads have been freshly scraped with a grader, ensuring a flat-out attack from the teams.

With dust clouds hanging in the air and engines echoing across the landscape, the stages are expected to deliver some of the most dramatic moments of the weekend.

The rally field promises a fascinating blend of experience, fresh talent and exciting new cars.

Among the most anticipated new car debuts will be Ross and Roxanne Bartle, who are set to unveil their striking Indy-sponsored 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged VW Polo, a compact but potent machine expected to make waves in the class.

Also making a welcome return to the rally scene are Clyde Challenor and Graham Bishop.

After an extended break from competition, the duo will line up in a 2-litre VW Polo Vivo, eager to re-establish themselves among the front runners.

A new team comprising KuGompo City’s Charles Marais and Gavin Rudman will be competing for the first time in a VW Polo 1.6-litre.

One of the weekend’s most heartwarming and intriguing storylines will be the debut of 15-year-old KuGompo City schoolboy Malcolm de Man, who steps into the navigator’s seat alongside his father Oliver.

The pair will campaign their newly acquired Ocean Truck Sales Toyota Auris 2-litre turbo four-wheel drive, bringing a strong family dynamic to the field and highlighting the next generation of rally talent emerging in the region.

Ethan Jacobs is the newly elected driver from Daniel Pienaar Technical High School Motorsport Team and will have teacher Kaylin Kapp in the navigator seat alongside him.

For the East Cape Offroad Club competitors, Saturday’s event marks the second round of their championship following an intense season opener held at Louvain Guest Farm in the Langkloof at the end of January.

That event saw the formidable father-and-son pairing of Grant and Gregory Watkins storm to victory in their powerful Lexus-powered Zarco, establishing themselves as the early championship leaders.

With momentum on their side, the Watkins duo will once again be among the favourites as they aim to extend their lead in the standings.

However, with the demanding Despatch stages known for testing both man and machine, the championship leaders will face fierce competition from a hungry field determined to close the gap.

With rally cars sliding through corners, off-road machines charging across rough terrain and a passionate crowd lining the stages, Saturday’s event promises to deliver a thrilling spectacle that celebrates the diversity and excitement of motorsport in the Eastern Cape.

The off-road vehicles start their time trial at 8.15am at Johnny’s Pitstop while the rally cars will start from the Auto Pavilion at 9.25am.

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